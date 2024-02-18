Cian Oldknow shook up South Africa’s Olympic marathon hopefuls as she produced the second-fastest time by a South African woman in her debut in a competitive 42.2km on Sunday, crossing the line in 2hr 25min 08sec in Seville.
Athletics
Debutante Oldknow runs like old pro as she races into Olympic 42.2km mix
Cian Oldknow shook up South Africa’s Olympic marathon hopefuls as she produced the second-fastest time by a South African woman in her debut in a competitive 42.2km on Sunday, crossing the line in 2hr 25min 08sec in Seville.
The 27-year-old, who had completed a training run of 2:39 at Johnson Crane two weeks earlier, finished 15th in the Zurich Marathon de Sevilla, won by Ethiopian Azmera Gebru Hagos in 2:22:13.
Oldknow, who is more familiar to fans at 5,000m, 10,000m, cross-country and even half-marathon, ran the race at such a consistent pace that it suggests there’s even a faster time lurking in the future.
Gerda Steyn tops the list of women marathoners eyeing the Paris Games later this year with her 2:24:03 South African record from December.
But Oldknow shifted Irvette van Zyl, who has a 2:26:11, into third spot.
Countries can enter up to three athletes, but US-based Dominique Scott is waiting in the wings to pounce as well, having run 2:27:31 in Chicago in October.
The automatic qualifying time for Paris is 2:26:50.
Running in the men’s race Elroy Gelant narrowly missed the 2:08:10 qualifying mark, clocking a 2:08:55 personal best.
