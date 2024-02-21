Sport

Blast from the past: The Black Knight outguns the ‘Golden Bear’ to lead champions duel

Today in SA sport history: February 22

21 February 2024 - 22:07
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1966 — Gary Player beats Jack Nicklaus by five strokes in Bloemfontein in the second match of their 108-hole contest dubbed the challenge of champions duel. After both had shot 69s at Zwartkop in the opening match the day before, Player now had a five-shot lead with four matches remaining. Nicklaus complained about his putting. “Oh, those greens — I couldn’t read them.”..

