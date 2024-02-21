Blast from the past: The Black Knight outguns the ‘Golden Bear’ to lead champions duel
Today in SA sport history: February 22
21 February 2024 - 22:07
1966 — Gary Player beats Jack Nicklaus by five strokes in Bloemfontein in the second match of their 108-hole contest dubbed the challenge of champions duel. After both had shot 69s at Zwartkop in the opening match the day before, Player now had a five-shot lead with four matches remaining. Nicklaus complained about his putting. “Oh, those greens — I couldn’t read them.”..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.