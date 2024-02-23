In the seventh episode of the Arena Sports Show, regular guests Sizwe Mabena and Mahlatse Mphahlele focus on Sivenathi Nontshinga who regained his IBF title, the Nedbank Cup last 32, Banyana Banyana’s Olympic qualifiers and the Springboks' alignment camps.
WATCH | Arena Sports Show talks about Sivenathi Nontshinga, Nedbank Cup, Banyana and Springboks | Ep 7
Sive Nontshinga lifts boxing optimism amid hopes of end to legal impasse
Banyana one step closer to Paris Olympics after thrashing Tanzania 3-0
Bok Test against Wales firmed up
