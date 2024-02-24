Sport

India lose Rohit for two replying to England's 353

24 February 2024 - 16:30 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
England's James Anderson celebrates after taking the wicket of India's Rohit Sharma, caught out by Ben Foakes.
England's James Anderson celebrates after taking the wicket of India's Rohit Sharma, caught out by Ben Foakes.
Image: REUTERS/Amit Dave

India reached 34 for one, losing skipper Rohit Sharma cheaply in their reply to England's first innings total of 353 on day two of the fourth test in Ranchi on Saturday.

Rohit edged James Anderson to be caught behind for two in a major blow to India, who lead the five-test series 2-1.

Fellow opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, the leading scorer of the series, was batting on 27 at the break with Shubman Gill on four at the other end.

Joe Root remained unbeaten on 122, leading England's remarkable turnaround from a precarious 112-5 before the tourists were all out an hour into the second day's action.

Root's 31st test hundred included 10 fours.

Tailender Ollie Robinson raced to his maiden test fifty hitting a six and nine fours in his counter-attacking 58.

Ravindra Jadeja (4-67) dismissed Robinson and Shoaib Bashir in the same over and trapped Anderson in his next. - Reuters

subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘I don’t like pap,’ says Bafana coach Broos — but life in SA ‘10 times better ... Soccer
  2. Top Proteas must play opening rounds of CSA T20 Challenge Cricket
  3. Top boxing official gunned down in his driveway Sport
  4. Boxing can continue, says sport minister after making appointment Sport
  5. SABC loses rights to show Banyana’s two Olympic qualifiers Soccer

Latest Videos

Arena Sports Show talks about Sivenathi Nontshinga, Nedbank Cup, Banyana and ...
Finance minister denies 2024 is an 'election budget'