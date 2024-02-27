“The family implores the South African Police Service and government to leave no stone unturned in their investigations to uncover the motive behind this senseless act of violence.”
‘A pillar of strength’: Boxing SA mourns slain Kenneth Mamosadi
Industry mourns death of BSA executive, who was reportedly shot dead by assailants in his driveway in Pretoria West
Boxing South Africa (BSA) is mourning the tragic loss of its CFO Kenneth Mamosadi, who was gunned down in Pretoria on Friday evening.
BSA CEO Mandla Ntlanganiso described Mamosadi’s killing as ruthless. Mamosadi, 38, was reported to have been shot dead by assailants in his driveway in Pretoria West.
“Tragically, his life was taken and his only reported belonging stolen was his cellphone,” Ntlanganiso said on Monday. “This cowardly act has robbed us of a valued member of our community and a dear friend.”
Mamosadi was appointed as BSA’s CFO by the previous board last year. Originally from Limpopo, he had been BSA’s finance manager since 2015.
“Kenneth was a pillar of strength, renowned for his gentle demeanour and his unwavering dedication to boxing,” Ntlanganiso said.
“His senseless and brutal murder has left us all shocked and grieving. We urge law enforcement agencies to swiftly bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice.
Boxing official murdered in driveway
