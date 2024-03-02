Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece edged Italian teenager Mattia Furlani to win long jump gold at the world indoor athletics championships on Saturday, adding another world title to his glittering resume.
The 25-year-old Tentoglou, the reigning Olympic and world outdoor and indoor champion, and the 19-year-old Furlani both leapt 8.22 metres on their opening jumps. The tiebreak went to Tentoglou as his second-best effort was better than Furlani's.
Carey McLeod of Jamaica won bronze with 8.21 metres.
Furlani, whose silver was his first global medal, flew to what looked to be the winning jump on his sixth and final attempt, but the red flag went up to signal a foul because he stepped past the take-off board.
Foul jumps could soon be a thing of the past. World Athletics plans to trial a system to eliminate them by implementing a take-off zone where jumps would be measured from an athlete's take-off to landing position.
Citing the fact that a third of all jumps at the 2023 world outdoor championships were no-jumps, World Athletics said the proposed new rules would make the event more appealing to fans.
Miltiadis Tentoglou soars to second world indoor long jump title
Image: REUTERS/Paul Childs
Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece edged Italian teenager Mattia Furlani to win long jump gold at the world indoor athletics championships on Saturday, adding another world title to his glittering resume.
The 25-year-old Tentoglou, the reigning Olympic and world outdoor and indoor champion, and the 19-year-old Furlani both leapt 8.22 metres on their opening jumps. The tiebreak went to Tentoglou as his second-best effort was better than Furlani's.
Carey McLeod of Jamaica won bronze with 8.21 metres.
Furlani, whose silver was his first global medal, flew to what looked to be the winning jump on his sixth and final attempt, but the red flag went up to signal a foul because he stepped past the take-off board.
Foul jumps could soon be a thing of the past. World Athletics plans to trial a system to eliminate them by implementing a take-off zone where jumps would be measured from an athlete's take-off to landing position.
Citing the fact that a third of all jumps at the 2023 world outdoor championships were no-jumps, World Athletics said the proposed new rules would make the event more appealing to fans.
READ MORE
London Marathon gives equal prize money to wheelchair races
Debutante Oldknow runs like old pro as she races into Olympic 42.2km mix
Kiptum cruelly denied sub-two dream, but shoe tech means it is coming
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos