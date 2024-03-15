Sport

Liverpool want to win every trophy for Klopp, says defender Bradley

15 March 2024 - 07:45 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp talks to Kostas Tsimikas during their Uefa Europa League round of 16, second leg match against Sparta Prague at Anfield, Liverpool.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp talks to Kostas Tsimikas during their Uefa Europa League round of 16, second leg match against Sparta Prague at Anfield, Liverpool.
Image: BackpagePix

Liverpool want to give manager Juergen Klopp a proper send-off by winning every trophy available to them, defender Conor Bradley said after their 6-1 Europa League victory over Sparta Prague on Thursday.

Klopp announced in January he will step down at the end of the season, saying he was running out of energy after eight years in charge.

League Cup winners Liverpool reached the Europa League quarterfinals with an 11-1 aggregate victory over the Czech side.

They are also level on points with Premier League leaders Arsenal and have reached the FA Cup quarterfinals.

"He's been the only manager I've known at this club, so for him to be leaving is sad," 20-year-old Bradley told TNT Sports.

"We want to win every trophy we can for him and give him the best send-off we can."

Liverpool travel to Manchester United in the FA Cup quarterfinals on Sunday before hosting Brighton & Hove Albion in the league on March 31.

Mac Allister penalty earns draw for Liverpool in Man City thriller

Alexis Mac Allister fired home a second-half penalty as Liverpool salvaged a point against Manchester City in a breathless 1-1 Premier League ...
Sport
4 days ago

Arteta praises Ramsdale’s courage after mistake in win over Brentford

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale showed his powers of recovery after a huge error gifted Brentford an equaliser, twice keeping his side level before ...
Sport
5 days ago

Liverpool boss Klopp says in-form Nunez not at his peak

Liverpool's Darwin Nunez has "quality coming out of his ears" but has room for improvement, manager Juergen Klopp said after the Uruguayan forward ...
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Towering Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth named SA Rugby’s Player of the Year Rugby
  2. Promoters go to court to have professional boxing shut down Sport
  3. 'We know the story about these games,' Riveiro says of Bucs' clash with Hungry ... Soccer
  4. 'Yeye' Letsholonyane drafted into SA men’s U20 technical team Soccer
  5. ‘One of the dreams to be Ernst Middendorp’s assistant': says Rulani Mokwena as ... Soccer

Latest Videos

South Africa: Two suspects appear in court, remanded in custody over monastery ...
AKA and Tibz' murder suspects appear in DBN magistrate's court