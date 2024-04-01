Sport

Retief Goosen wins Galleri Classic in California for first title in two years

01 April 2024 - 11:27 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A promotional picture shows Retief Goosen, South African winner of the Galleri Classic at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California.
A promotional picture shows Retief Goosen, South African winner of the Galleri Classic at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California.
Image: PGA Tour Champions Tour/X

Retief Goosen's championship dry spell came to an end Sunday as the South African shot a final-round, three-under 69 to win the Galleri Classic at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California.

Goosen, 55, a World Golf Hall of Famer, has just two victories to his name on the PGA Tour Champions and none since March 2022 at the Hoag Classic. Before that, Goosen won at the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship in 2019.

Beyond that, it had been five runner-up finishes and 21 top-five honours, but no other hardware.

Goosen, who finished the tournament at 13-under 203 amid rough, rainy conditions, said he “was just hanging in”.

His drought was in danger of continuing as Goosen went into the final hole level atop the leader board with New Zealand's Steven Alker and sent on his second shot into the water.

But Alker proceeded to do the same and Goosen rallied for par while Alker carded a bogey, giving Goosen the win.

Goosen's day included three birdies and no bogeys, including his par save on No. 18.

“I'm glad it flipped my way,” Goosen said. “Yeah, it was a really bad second shot, the ball a bit above my feet and sitting up so nicely.

“I was in between a 5 and a 4 [iron] and I thought I'll just hit a smooth 4. I thought Steve was going to lay up and just go from there. When he hit in the water, it was a bit of a shock.”

Alker's troubles began a hole earlier as, after playing almost flawless golf through 16 holes with four birdies and no stumbles, he three-putted for bogey on No.17, opening the door for Goosen.

“Yeah, obviously some disappointment to finish [like that],” Alker said. “I didn't do too much in terms of ball-striking, didn't do too much wrong.

“I kind of hit the shots I wanted and went with them; just didn't make some putts I should have [like] the three-putt on 17 there. So I felt fine, my long game felt good, just didn't get it done.”

On Friday, Goosen got off to a hot start, birdieing his first three holes and then adding four more to grab a share of the lead after the first round.

Ricardo Gonzalez of Argentina grabbed the headlines on Saturday with a course-record, nine-under 63 to take a one-stroke lead, but his final-round one-under 71 left him a stroke shy of a tiebreaker. He finished level for second with Alker and Germany's Alex Cejka (four-under 68).

David Toms, last year's winner, was the top American finisher in fifth place after his three-under 69 landed him at 11-under 205 for the tournament, two strokes behind Goosen.

Field Level Media

MORE:

PGA Tour working to extend deadline in talks with Saudi’s PIF, nearing deal with SSG

Saying negotiations were “active and productive,” commissioner Jay Monahan told PGA Tour members in a memo Sunday that the tour was working to extend ...
Sport
2 months ago

McIlroy calls for Ryder Cup rules change after Rahm's LIV move

The DP World Tour must "rewrite the rules" on eligibility for the Ryder Cup after Jon Rahm's stunning move to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit, ...
Sport
3 months ago

DAVID ISAACSON | New logo or not, Tiger is still Taylormade to win another Major

Tiger Woods and Taylormade’s new branding doesn’t appeal to me, but that’s not to say it won’t break all sales records
Sport
1 month ago

SA's Major drought could be the calm before the storm (hopefully)

For a country that has churned out talented golfers like gold bars and mealie meal, the Major drought that has enveloped South African players is set ...
Sport
1 year ago

American Max Homa wins Nedbank Challenge by four shots

American Max Homa converted his overnight one-shot lead into a four-stroke triumph at the Nedbank Challenge on Sunday, winning the tournament dubbed ...
Sport
4 months ago

Dean Burmester makes it two in a row in come-from-behind SA Open win

Dean Burmester has won the South African Open at Blair Atholl in Johannesburg, claiming a second straight DP World Tour event.
Sport
3 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Yanga away was ‘always going to be tough’: Mokwena as Sundowns plot home win Soccer
  2. Sundowns goalkeeper Onyango dismisses suggestions they are hot favourites ... Soccer
  3. Captain Refiloe Jane returns to Banyana squad for do-or-die Olympic decider ... Soccer
  4. ARENA SPORTS SHOW | ‘Themba Zwane one of the best I’ve seen’: Brighton Mhlongo Soccer
  5. All to do for Sundowns and Young Africans in the second leg Soccer

Latest Videos

Former Bafana goalkeeper Brighton Mhlongo weighs in on Sundowns & Themba Zwane: ...
Passengers jump out of burning bus on way to Centurion