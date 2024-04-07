Sport

Blast from the past: Barefooted Evette de Klerk streaks to SA 200m record

Today in SA sport history: April 8

07 April 2024 - 21:22
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1989 — Running barefoot, Evette de Klerk breaks the South African 200m record as she clocks 22.06 sec in Polokwane, then known as Pietersburg. That mark is still standing. On the same day she crossed the line in a 100m race in 10.99, but the wind assistance of 2.3 metres per second deemed it unofficial...

