WATCH | Arena Sports Show: Stanton ‘Stiga’ Fredericks on the state of Chiefs, Nedbank Cup and more

12 April 2024 - 17:00 By SPORTS STAFF
Former Bafana midfielder Stanton ‘Stiga’ Fredericks on the state of Chiefs, the Nedbank Cup quarters and more.
Former Bafana midfielder Stanton 'Stiga' Fredericks on the state of Chiefs, the Nedbank Cup quarters and more.
Image: Arena Sports Show

In the 14th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza, regular guests Sizwe “Click Click Bang” Mabena and Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by former Bafana, Pirates, Chiefs and SuperSport playmaker Stanton Fredericks, who talks about a variety of issues including the current state of Chiefs. 

