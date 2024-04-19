ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Morgan Gould on muti, state of Chiefs, missing 2010 WC

In the 15th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza, regular guests Sizwe ‘Click Click Bang’ Mabena and Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by former Bafana, Jomo Cosmos, SuperSport United and Chiefs defender Morgan Gould, who talks about a variety of issues including the state of struggling Chiefs.

Gould speaks about the use of muti at Cosmos, the profound disappointment of missing out on the 2010 World Cup, venturing into coaching and business after retirement.