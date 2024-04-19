Sport

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Morgan Gould on muti, state of Chiefs, missing 2010 WC

19 April 2024 - 08:30 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza, regular guests Sizwe ‘Click Click Bang’ Mabena and Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by former Bafana, Jomo Cosmos, SuperSport United and Chiefs defender Morgan Gould on the Arena Sports Show.
Arena Sports Show Presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza, regular guests Sizwe ‘Click Click Bang’ Mabena and Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by former Bafana, Jomo Cosmos, SuperSport United and Chiefs defender Morgan Gould on the Arena Sports Show.
Image: Supplied

In the 15th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza, regular guests Sizwe ‘Click Click Bang’ Mabena and Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by former Bafana, Jomo Cosmos, SuperSport United and Chiefs defender Morgan Gould, who talks about a variety of issues including the state of struggling Chiefs. 

Gould speaks about the use of muti at Cosmos, the profound disappointment of missing out on the 2010 World Cup, venturing into coaching and business after retirement. 

subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Wind denies Akani Simbine a shot at more 100m history in Maritzburg Sport
  2. MARC STRYDOM | Sundowns’ fatigue a concern against Esperance, and PSL ... Soccer
  3. Kolisi, Etzebeth, Tau, Neuschäfer, Steyn up for prizes at SA Sports Awards Sport
  4. Sundowns star Morena expects fireworks in packed stadium in Tunis Soccer
  5. Athletic evolution will soon eclipse South Africa’s sprint revolution Sport

Latest Videos

Former Bafana midfielder Morgan ‘MG’ Gould on muti in football & state of ...
'Almost every refugee appeals their decision, causing backlogs': Minister of ...