“The Curro Centre Court Series expands our efforts in catering for professional players and offering significant prize purses. We are again demonstrating our support for tennis in South Africa because we see ourselves as a driving force in the long-term growth of tennis in our country.”
The first event will be a combined M15 and W15 tournament from June 17 to 23, with $30,000 (R576,000) prize money on offer for men and women. A combined M25 and W15 competition on June 23 to 30 will have $25,000 (R480,000) prize money for men and $15,000 (R288,000) for women.
A combined M15 and W35 event will be held on July 1 to 7, with a prize purse of $15,000 for men and $25,000 for women.
Tennis SA president Gavin Crookes said: “These tournaments are another big step forward for elite men’s and women’s tennis in the country, and we are looking forward to thrilling contests throughout the three weeks of competition.”
ITF tennis tournaments to be staged at Curro school in KZN
Image: Suppplied
The Curro school in Hilcrest, KwaZulu-Natal will host three International Tennis Federation (ITF) combined men's and women's tournaments in June and July.
The Curro Centre Court Series will be a platform for juniors and fledgling professionals to break into the international tennis circuit.
Recognised names such as South Africa's top women's player Isabella Kruger and Davis Cup player Philip Henning are expected to take part.
“Curro Holdings, the JSE-listed independent education provider, has partnered with Tennis South Africa to host three ITF combined men's and women's prize tournaments at Curro Hillcrest in Durban in June and July 2024,” Curro said.
“The Curro Centre Court Series forms part of the ITF World Tennis Tour, which serves as the global body's pathway between the junior game and elite senior level.
“The series will provide an opportunity for rising local tennis stars to face off against international players. It will be the first time since 2021 that professional men’s international tournaments will be held in South Africa, and will add a prestigious leg to the existing international tournaments for women on the calendar.
“The events are expected to attract a mix of the best South African juniors and local fledgling professionals, as well as international players from across Africa and abroad.”
Curro CEO Cobus Loubser said: “Generally, South African players have to travel to other countries to play in tournaments of this calibre because there are very few events of this nature hosted locally.
