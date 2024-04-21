Sport

Blast from the past: Hasim Rahman causes major upset with 5th round KO of Lennox Lewis

Today in SA sport history: April 22

21 April 2024 - 21:02
David Isaacson Sports reporter

Today in SA sport history: April 22..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Wayde van Niekerk returns to his first love in winning style at SA champs Sport
  2. Akani Simbine keeps his 100m crown as he reclaims old Mr Cool image Sport
  3. Sundowns concede single-goal advantage to Esperance in away leg Soccer
  4. More refereeing drama as Orlando Pirates edge 10-man AmaZulu Soccer
  5. ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Morgan Gould on muti, state of Chiefs, missing 2010 WC Sport

Latest Videos

Former Bafana midfielder Morgan ‘MG’ Gould on muti in football & state of ...
'Almost every refugee appeals their decision, causing backlogs': Minister of ...