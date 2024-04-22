Sport

Swede Svenningsson, Spaniard Sanchez win Ironman in Gqeberha

Athletes overcome tough, windy conditions in Bay

22 April 2024 - 10:46
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni Soccer reporter
Isuzu Ironman Nelson Mandela African Championships women’s winner Marta Sanchez crosses the finish line at Hobie Beach in Gqeberha.
Image: Fredlin Adriaan

Sweden’s Rasmus Svenningsson overcame tough conditions to be crowned the 19th Isuzu Ironman African Championship winner in Summerstrand, Gqeberha, on Sunday.

The 31-year-old braved wind to be the first male triathlete to cross the finish line in eight hours, three minutes and 11 seconds at Hobie Beach.

In second place was Switzerland’s Mathias Petersen in 8:06:50 and third was Cameron Wurf of Australia in 8:07:37.

There had been a tight battle between Wurf and Svenningsson in the run, but it was the Swede who proved to be stronger on the day and pushed through to the finish line to win the race.

“I am happy and tired,” Svenningsson said. “I am proud of myself, this is truly a dream come true.

“The bike was super hard, I pushed and hoped I’d get through to the run and I took it one lap at a time. I was tired all the way but on the final lap I could smell victory so I pushed with everything I had.

“Wurf overtook me at some point in the run and I was tired at that time. I don’t know what happened, I found some strength. I can’t explain it but it was incredible.”

Counting down time: new 400m star Lythe Pillay aims to go even faster

Pillay is also focusing on a 4x400m relay effort that Wayde van Niekerk has been punting for a year
Sport
19 hours ago

In the women’s race it was Marta Sanchez who took the lead from the swim, through to the bike and run to claim first place in 9:15:36.

She was followed by Diede Diederiks of the Netherlands in 9:17:52 and Laura Zimmermann of Germany in third in 9:19:12.

The 34-year-old, who won the 2023 Spain Middle Distance Triathlon National Championships, said her plan going into the race was to do well on the bicycle and have a solid lead for the rest of the race.

“I am not sure what happened,” Sanchez said.

“On the bike, it was my strategy to get in the first place, which I did, but the wind was [strong] so I tried to manage my pace and not to fight against [it].

“Surprisingly, on the run, the wind was on my back and that was when I felt more comfortable, but at the end my body changed and I felt I had the legs.

“I didn’t want to run a sprint to the finish line so I made my move and extended my lead and that worked out well for me at the end.

“I am surprised and grateful for the win.”

