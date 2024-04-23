Sport

Blast from the past: Andre Nel takes 10 wickets as Proteas claim away series victory over Windies

Today in SA sport history: April 24

23 April 2024 - 21:15
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1993 — South Africa's soccer players, thumped 1-4 by Zimbabwe in their away leg, hold their neighbours to a 1-1 draw in an African Nations’ Cup qualifier at Soccer City in Johannesburg. Marks Maponyane scored in sixth minute to give the hosts a lead they held until Benjamin Nkonjera equalised in the 80th minute...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘We have lost a brother’: Sundowns captain Zwane pays tribute to Peter Mashata Soccer
  2. As semi second leg looms, Sundowns play seventh match of the month Soccer
  3. Disappointment for Boks and Kolisi as Djokovic wins at Laureus awards Sport
  4. Are you guys happy to see Esperance park the bus?: Sundowns coach Mokwena to ... Soccer
  5. Unstoppable Duplantis breaks pole vault record again in Xiamen Diamond League Sport

Latest Videos

2 Malaysian military helicopters collide and crash while training, killing all ...
South Africa's ANC loses case against Zuma