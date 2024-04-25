Blast from the past: Jacques Rudolph and Boeta Dippenaar punish Bangladesh bowlers
Today in SA sport history: April 26
25 April 2024 - 21:35
1980 — Naas Botha, Rob Louw and Ray Mordt are among seven players who make their Springbok debut against a South American team at the New Wanderers in Johannesburg. South Africa, who won 24-9, had not played an international since beating a World XV in August 1977...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.