Sport

WATCH | ‘Bring back Arthur Zwane to finish the season’: Chiefs legend Fani Madida on Arena Sports Show

26 April 2024 - 16:00 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Chiefs legend Fani Madida on Arena Sports Show.
Chiefs legend Fani Madida on Arena Sports Show.
Image: Arena Sports Show

In the 16th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza, regular guests Sizwe “Click Click Bang” Mabena and Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana legend Fani “Didiza” Madida to discuss the state of Amakhosi. 

Madida, who was part of the glory days at Chiefs during his heyday, says the club must consider bringing back Arthur Zwane to replace beleaguered Cavin Johnson and help the club end the season in the top eight. 

MORE:

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Morgan Gould on muti, state of Chiefs, missing 2010 WC

In the 15th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza, regular guests Sizwe ‘Click Click Bang’ Mabena and Mahlatse Mphahlele ...
Sport
1 week ago

WATCH | Arena Sports Show: Stanton ‘Stiga’ Fredericks on the state of Chiefs, Nedbank Cup and more

In the 14th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza, regular guests Sizwe ‘Click Click Bang’ Mabena and Mahlatse Mphahlele ...
Sport
1 week ago

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Banyana’s ‘Fox’ Biyana on state of women’s football

Watch the 13th episode of the 'Arena Sports Show'.
Sport
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘I don’t feel appreciated’: Sundowns coach Mokwena says people don’t value his ... Soccer
  2. ‘We have lost a brother’: Sundowns captain Zwane pays tribute to Peter Mashata Soccer
  3. ‘We're here to finish the job,’ say Esperance stars of Sundowns clash Soccer
  4. Banyana coach Desiree Ellis dedicates honorary doctorate from CPUT to those who ... Soccer
  5. We deserve to be at Chiefs, Solomons says as struggling Amakhosi face SuperSport Soccer

Latest Videos

‘Bring back Arthur Zwane to finish the season,’ says Chiefs legend Fani Madida: ...
'President has to intervene in Gupta extradition': Shamila Batohi