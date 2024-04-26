WATCH | ‘Bring back Arthur Zwane to finish the season’: Chiefs legend Fani Madida on Arena Sports Show

In the 16th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza, regular guests Sizwe “Click Click Bang” Mabena and Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana legend Fani “Didiza” Madida to discuss the state of Amakhosi.
Madida, who was part of the glory days at Chiefs during his heyday, says the club must consider bringing back Arthur Zwane to replace beleaguered Cavin Johnson and help the club end the season in the top eight.
