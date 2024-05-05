Sport

APR, Rivers Hoopers register first Basketball Africa League victories

05 May 2024 - 16:25 By Sports Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Devine Eke in action for the Hoopers in the Basketball Africa League in Dakar on Saturday
Devine Eke in action for the Hoopers in the Basketball Africa League in Dakar on Saturday
Image: BAL/Getty Images

Rwanda’s Armée Patriotique Rwandaise (APR) defeated Tunisia’s US Monastir 89-84 in an overtime nail-biter, and Nigeria’s Rivers Hoopers beat Senegal’s AS Douanes 77-68 when the Basketball Africa League’s (BAL) Sahara Conference tipped off at Dakar Arena in Dakar, Senegal, on Saturday.

It was a dream start for APR, with Adonis Filer and Obadiah Noel combining for 48 points, and Axel Mpoyo adding 15 points and seven rebounds on a night where the team struggled to make shots, but made up for it defensively forcing Monastir’s 20 turnovers.

Chris Crawford led US Monastir with 21 points and seven assists, while 2022 Dikembe Mutombo BAL Defensive Player of the Year Ater Majok recorded 12 points and nine rebounds.

Game Highlights US Monastir vs APR

In the second game of the day, Hoopers’ Devine Eke scored a game-high 31 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, making some key plays down the stretch. 

Will Perry added 15 points, seven rebounds and three assists, and the Hoopers ended the opening night on top of the Sahara Conference. 

They hope to solidify their top position when they meet APR in their second game on Sunday.

Home team AS Douanes was led by Mike Fofana (14 points) and Chris Obekpa (14 rebounds). AS Douanes will take on US Monastir this afternoon, with each team looking for their first win.

The highlights of the opening day also included performances of Senegalese music artists Ngaaka Blindé and Daara J Family.

Game Highlights AS Douanes vs Rivers Hoopers

All the teams in the Sahara Conference will play each other twice, with the top two teams joining Morocco’s FUS Rabat, Angola’s Petro de Luanda, South Africa's Cape Town Tigers, Egypt’s Al Ahly and Libya’s Al Ahly Ly in the BAL Playoffs and Finals in Kigali, Rwanda later this month.

The last playoff spot will be decided between Central African Republic’s Bangui SC and the team ending third in the Sahara Conference.

The 2024 BAL season is reaching fans in 214 countries and territories in 17 languages through free-to-air and paid TV broadcast partnerships.

In South Africa, fans can watch all the Sahara Conference games on SuperSport. Every BAL game also live-streams on the NBA App, NBA.com, BAL.NBA.com and the BAL’s YouTube channel. 

HeraldLIVE

READ MORE

Basketball Africa set for a return to SA after successful week in Tshwane

South Africa is in pole position to retain hosting rights for the Basketball Africa League next year despite increasing competition from other ...
Sport
1 month ago

Tigers need to reflect on disappointing BAL campaign: Ngwenya

When the Basketball Africa League started a week ago, Cape Town Tigers head coach Flosh Ngwenya had ambitions of going all the way and winning the ...
Sport
1 month ago

FUS Rabat stun Tigers to book place in BAL playoffs

Pretoria's sold-out SunBet Arena, filled with hopeful South African fans, was left stunned as home side Cape Town Tigers were beaten 84-75 by FUS ...
Sport
1 month ago

How a football injury worked in favour of Sibanyoni being best basketball prospect in SA

Watching Cape Town Tigers power forward Nkosinathi Sibanyoni on the court one sees a glimpse of basketball hall of fame’s Tim Duncan who is one of ...
Sport
1 month ago

Fast-tracking women’s basketball a priority for Fiba Africa

As basketball evolves and grows year by year on the continent, Fiba Africa has made the development of women’s basketball a priority.
Sport
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Wayde van Niekerk and co win Olympic 4x400m spot at World Relays Sport
  2. Etzebeth drags the Sharks from the grave to qualify for Challenge Cup final Rugby
  3. Victory over Chippa gave relegation-battling Swallows a breather: Nyatama Soccer
  4. 'It's a normal thing,' says Riveiro of Bucs' chase for second position and ... Soccer
  5. Sundowns on course for treble as they see off Stellies to reach Nedbank final Soccer

Latest Videos

Game Highlights: APR (Rwanda) v US Monastir (Tunisia)
Game Highlights: Rivers Hoopers (Nigeria) v AS Douanes (Senegal)