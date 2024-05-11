Hopes of coaxing gifted, 'wayward' Luyanda Ntwanambi back into the ring

Prominent East London boxing figures have been attempting to coax “wayward” boxing talent Luyanda Ntwanambi back into the ring from obscurity.

Some boxers have earned a reputation for drinking excessively, substance abuse and becoming involved in crime.

The perception is that most boxers who stray in this manner are driven into a wayward life by frustration, which can be caused by lack of fights when they are dependent on their sport.

Another contributing factor is that they are often paid pittance by unscrupulous promoters who see boxers as their cash cows and this leads to talented boxers not fulfilling their potential.

One such example was Ntwanambi, the gifted fighter who vanished from the South African boxing scene after making an impression in only his eighth professional fight, going the full 12 rounds with ring veteran Jackson “M3" Chauke when they met at the Boardwalk in Gqeberha on April 24 2011.

Chauke's South African flyweight title was on the line and so was Ntwanambi's WBO Global belt.

Affectionately known as “Pretty Boy”, Ntwanambi, then 22, lost by a majority points decision to the former Olympian from Thembisa.