Hopes of coaxing gifted, 'wayward' Luyanda Ntwanambi back into the ring
Prominent East London boxing figures have been attempting to coax “wayward” boxing talent Luyanda Ntwanambi back into the ring from obscurity.
Some boxers have earned a reputation for drinking excessively, substance abuse and becoming involved in crime.
The perception is that most boxers who stray in this manner are driven into a wayward life by frustration, which can be caused by lack of fights when they are dependent on their sport.
Another contributing factor is that they are often paid pittance by unscrupulous promoters who see boxers as their cash cows and this leads to talented boxers not fulfilling their potential.
One such example was Ntwanambi, the gifted fighter who vanished from the South African boxing scene after making an impression in only his eighth professional fight, going the full 12 rounds with ring veteran Jackson “M3" Chauke when they met at the Boardwalk in Gqeberha on April 24 2011.
Chauke's South African flyweight title was on the line and so was Ntwanambi's WBO Global belt.
Affectionately known as “Pretty Boy”, Ntwanambi, then 22, lost by a majority points decision to the former Olympian from Thembisa.
How to do body punches, with Luyanda Ntwanambi.
At that time, Ntwanambi's career was guided by Rumble Africa Promotions of Terris Ntutu.
Its CEO, Nomfesane Nyatela, had opened the doors of her house in Amalinda, a suburb in East London, to the young boxer.
Ntwanambi is from Duncan Village, a township located about 5km outside East London.
The lad was a hot prospect with seven wins and a draw until he tasted defeat against Chauke. After that Ntwanambi just ceased to exist with rumours swirling of lifestyle problems.
“We have on many occasions tried to pull him back but we were not successful,” Ntutu told TimesLIVE.
“I remember he had an opponent to feature in the undercard of Sivenathi Nontshinga's defence of his IBF belt on September 2 last year.
“But we had to collapse the bout because he [Ntwanambi] did not go the gym.
“Nomfesane tried and even gave him shelter at her house; we tried our best but we could not succeed.”
Nyatela would not be drawn into allegations surrounding Ntwanambi’s lifestyle issues.
“We [she and boxing manager Mlandeli Tengimfene] are in a process of helping the boy,” was all she was prepared to say.
“He needs help.”
Boxing SA’s Eastern Cape provincial manager Phakamile Jacobs said it has been years since he last saw Ntwanambi.
“He stays in his shack at the back of his family house in Duncan Village.
“Nomfesane Nyatela saw talent in that boy and she took him in to be under her watchful eye because of the township environment.
“He started misbehaving and Nomfesane could not accommodate his behaviour. He went back to the township.
“Nomfesane went there to look for him and she even took him to trainer Amanda Magatya.
“He went quiet and he stopped renewing his licence. That was unfortunate because Ntwanambi was a good boxer.”
Jacobs emphasised the importance of education in shaping the life of young men, especially boxers.
“Those who pay attention to school think differently to those who did not. Their behaviour and how they manage their finances [are better] while those that did not rely on boxing and find themselves in difficult situations when they don't have fights,” Jacobs said.
Luyanda Kana knew these boys from jail and he made sure they trained while still there.Boxing SA’s Eastern Cape manager Phakamile Jacobs
“Some begin to drink alcohol excessively and others do drugs and crime. BSA once had a partnership with Correctional Services and we started recruitment of former inmates because they leave jail with no education and no prospects of being employed.
“We wanted them to channel their energy into boxing.
Jacobs cited the examples of Sabelo “Homicide” Jubatha and Lwandile “The Angel” Sityatha who left jail and got into boxing. “Jubatha was doing 15 years for murder while Sityatha was sentenced to five for robbery.”
Jubatha, from Scenery Park in East London, became South African featherweight champion. He lost the belt in his fifth defence to Sydney Maluleke. Sityatha, from that city’s township of Mdantsane, won the national flyweight, WBF, IBO junior bantamweight and WBO International bantamweight championships.
Jubatha went off the rails and allegedly assaulted his wife and was arrested and locked up in Mdantsane Prison, where he was accused of assaulting a police officer. He was later released but that was the end of his boxing career.
“Luyanda Kana knew these boys from jail and he made sure they trained while still there,” said Jacobs about former political prisoner Kana during the time when he serving life at the Mdantsane Prison, where he opened a boxing academy.
Sityatha, 34, died in 2022 at Makiwane Hospital in Mdantsane after being hit by a car.
“It is sad to see what these boys get into due to frustration,” Jacobs said.
Attempts to reach Ntwanambi for an interview via his mother's cellphone were unsuccessful.