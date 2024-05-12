Sport

Blast from the past: Vuyani Bungu wins the SA junior-featherweight title on his second attempt

Today in SA sport history: May 13

12 May 2024 - 20:41
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1961 — The Springboks host Ireland for the first time, having played five times previously, four at Lansdowne Road and once in Belfast. Playing in front of 35,000 fans at Newlands, South Africa smash the Irish 24-8, scoring five tries to one. Centre Colin Greenwood and wing Ben-Piet van Zyl went over twice each, and legendary eighthman Doug Hopwood scored one...

