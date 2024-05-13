Sport

Djokovic’s Rome exit opens door for Sinner to grab top ranking at Roland Garros

13 May 2024 - 14:21 By Shrivathsa Sridhar
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays a forehand during his match with Alejandro Tabilo of Chile in their third round match of the Italian Open at Foro Italico in Rome on Sunday.
Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays a forehand during his match with Alejandro Tabilo of Chile in their third round match of the Italian Open at Foro Italico in Rome on Sunday.
Image: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic's shock exit from the Italian Open on Sunday could prove to be a decisive moment in the race for the world number one spot, as the top-ranked Serb prepares for his French Open title defence with Jannik Sinner poised to leapfrog him.

Two days after accidentally being hit on the head by a water bottle while signing autographs in Rome, an off-colour Djokovic crashed to his earliest defeat in the tournament he has won six times after a 6-2 6-3 third-round thrashing by Alejandro Tabilo.

Djokovic will remain 1,090 points ahead of Sinner before the year's second Grand Slam begins on May 26, but the 36-year-old is on shaky ground as he will be defending 2,000 points in Paris and winning the title may not be enough to stay on top.

“It was a very unfortunate, unlucky situation — that guy leaned over the fence, and the bottle dropped from his rucksack and landed on my head,” Djokovic said, reflecting on the freak accident that hurt his chances to pull away from Sinner.

“It was unexpected. I wasn't even looking up. Then I felt a very strong hit in the head. That has really affected me. After that I got the medical care. Been through half-an-hour, an hour of nausea, dizziness, blood, a lot of different things.

“I managed to sleep OK. I had headaches. Yesterday was fine, so I thought it's OK. Maybe it's OK. Maybe it's not.

“The way I felt on the court was just completely like a different player entered into my shoes. No rhythm, no tempo, no balance whatsoever on any shot. It's a bit concerning.”

With only six matches on clay, Djokovic will be slightly undercooked as he heads to Paris in search of a record 25th Grand Slam title.

Even if Djokovic goes on to win at Roland Garros, Sinner could rise to world number one for the first time on June 10 by reaching the championship match.

Nadal unclear on French Open participation after Rome exit

Rafa Nadal said he was still in two minds about whether he will play in the French Open starting this month after he was eliminated from the Italian ...
Sport
1 day ago

The 22-year-old Sinner, who skipped Rome with a hip injury sustained in Madrid, will be defending only 45 points in Paris but faces a race against time to be fully fit.

Djokovic had endured a bumpy season even before the bottle incident as the Serb's bid for a record-extending 11th title at the Australian Open was snuffed out by eventual champion Sinner in the semifinals.

He then fell to lucky loser Luca Nardi in the Indian Wells third round before being outlasted by Casper Ruud in the Monte Carlo semifinals, sparking fear among fans that his aura of invincibility was slowly fading.

Despite winning three out of the four Grand Slams last year, Djokovic split with long-time coach Goran Ivanisevic and fitness coach Marco Panichi in a bid to rediscover his best form ahead of Roland Garros, Wimbledon and the Paris Olympics.

Talk of terminal decline may still be premature and Djokovic could silence critics by winning a fourth title at the clay court major, but he admitted things must improve fast after reaching May without a trophy for the first time since 2018.

“Everything needs to be better in order for me to have at least a chance to win it,” said Djokovic. 

Reuters

MORE:

Nadal excited about possible Alcaraz pairing

Rafa Nadal said it would be exciting to partner fellow Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz at the Paris Olympics this year and the 22-times singles Grand Slam ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Disappointment for Boks and Kolisi as Djokovic wins at Laureus awards

Spain's World Cup-winning midfielder Aitana Bonmati was named the Sportswoman of the Year, while Serbia's Novak Djokovic captured the top men's ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Djokovic not ruling out gold medal tilt at LA 2028

Novak Djokovic will be 41 by the time the Los Angeles Games roll around but the world No 1 says he has not ruled out competing for Olympic gold in ...
Sport
2 months ago

McEnroe fears Saudi Masters move could lead to year-round tennis season

John McEnroe accepts the inevitability of Saudi Arabia's growing influence on tennis but the American great fears the country's ambition to host a ...
Sport
1 month ago

Murray says tennis should follow rugby’s lead in treatment of officials

Andy Murray said players must be more careful about how they treat officials as "lines have probably been crossed" in recent years, and pointed to ...
Sport
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. ‘There’s no reason we can’t beat Sundowns,’ says Stellies coach Barker Soccer
  2. Pitso’s toughest challenge: Abha show fight, bounce out of danger zone again Soccer
  3. Mbombela Stadium sold-out for blockbuster Nedbank Cup final between Sundowns ... Soccer
  4. ARENA SPORTS SHOW | ‘I would like to shake hands with Bongani Zungu’: Bernard ... Sport
  5. Chiefs pick up a point against AmaZulu to squeeze back into eighth place Soccer

Latest Videos

Joshlin Smith's mom and co-accused appear in court
Message of thanks and relief from George building collapse survivor