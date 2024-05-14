‘Iron Mike’ Tyson gives warning to Jake Paul ahead of July fight

Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, preparing for his first professional fight since 2005, warned YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul on Monday that his life will be on the line during their July 20 bout.

The 57-year-old Tyson, speaking at New York City's Apollo Theater during a press conference to promote a fight against an opponent who is 30 years his junior, said he wants to show the world he is still a great fighter.

“I really like Jake a lot but once he's in that ring he has to fight like his life depends on it, because it will be,” Tyson said.

The heavyweight bout at the Arlington, Texas home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys will be contested over eight two-minute rounds with each fighter using 14-ounce gloves. The outcome will be included in both fighters' professional boxing records.