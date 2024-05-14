Sport

‘Iron Mike’ Tyson gives warning to Jake Paul ahead of July fight

14 May 2024 - 12:13 By Frank Pingue
Mike Tyson and Jake Paul speak on stage at the press conference in promotion for their upcoming boxing match at The Apollo Theater in New York City on May Monday.
Image: Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Netflix

Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, preparing for his first professional fight since 2005, warned YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul on Monday that his life will be on the line during their July 20 bout.

The 57-year-old Tyson, speaking at New York City's Apollo Theater during a press conference to promote a fight against an opponent who is 30 years his junior, said he wants to show the world he is still a great fighter.

“I really like Jake a lot but once he's in that ring he has to fight like his life depends on it, because it will be,” Tyson said.

The heavyweight bout at the Arlington, Texas home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys will be contested over eight two-minute rounds with each fighter using 14-ounce gloves. The outcome will be included in both fighters' professional boxing records.

Tyson, who said he requested the shorter rounds because he feels it will lead to greater action and a more entertaining fight, shot back at critics who suggested he is making a big mistake by returning to boxing.

“The people who said that wish they were up here,” he said. “Because no-one else can do it.

“Who else can do this? Who else can shut the sporting world down, no-one else can do it. So you got the both of us.

“We're friends, but in that ring we're not going to be friends.”

Tyson said he did not hesitate at the chance to fight Paul.

“It was a no-brainer. He was the new, up-and-coming guy on the scene and I like shaking the sports world to it's core and I'm doing it now. It's just something I want to do.”

Paul, a 27-year-old YouTube influencer-turned-boxer, has won nine of 10 boxing matches with six knockouts against a mix of celebrities and middling fighters.

He suffered his sole career loss in February 2023 when he lost a split decision to Tommy Fury, the half-brother of World Boxing Council heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

Paul said people should not overlook Tyson.

“Age doesn't matter, age is just a number. He's a killer, he's a warrior, he's been doing this his whole entire life. So it's second nature to him. I've been doing this for four years,” Paul said.

Paul suggested he is being underestimated by Tyson and boasted that he has more power than the man once considered one of the most feared men in the world.

“I know it's going to be tough, I know I'm going to have to fight through adversity, I know I might even go to the canvas,” said Paul.

“I'm scared, don't get me wrong, but it's not about the fear stopping me, it's about going into it even though I am scared and that's what true bravery is.”

Tyson and Paul will participate in another press conference on Thursday in Arlington. 

Reuters

