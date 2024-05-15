Blast from the past: Katlego Mphela scores twice in three minutes as Bafana wallop Thailand 4-0
Today in SA sport history: May 16
15 May 2024 - 21:06
1997 — Phillip Holiday makes the sixth defence of his IBF lightweight title, beating American Pete Taliaferro on a split decision at the Carousel casino, north of Pretoria. Holiday put the challenger down in the first round, but was dropped heavily in the second. Only his superb conditioning got the South African up and back into the fight...
