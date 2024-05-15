Sport

Blast from the past: Katlego Mphela scores twice in three minutes as Bafana wallop Thailand 4-0

Today in SA sport history: May 16

15 May 2024 - 21:06
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1997 — Phillip Holiday makes the sixth defence of his IBF lightweight title, beating American Pete Taliaferro on a split decision at the Carousel casino, north of Pretoria. Holiday put the challenger down in the first round, but was dropped heavily in the second. Only his superb conditioning got the South African up and back into the fight...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Broos names Foster in Bafana provisional squad, no place for Mabasa Soccer
  2. Mokwena says his record-breaking Sundowns will be long remembered Soccer
  3. Orlando Pirates warn players, launch internal probe over betting video Soccer
  4. Pitso’s toughest challenge: Abha show fight, bounce out of danger zone again Soccer
  5. ‘Iron Mike’ Tyson gives warning to Jake Paul ahead of July fight Sport

Latest Videos

'Doctors don't listen to the doomsayers! Stay in SA': Health minister on the NHI
'In 24 hours you must sleep with your doors open': Cele orders police to rid ...