Sascoc names first batch for Olympics and cash incentives for medallists

South African Sports Confederation, Olympic and Paralympic Committee (Sascoc) president Barry Hendricks has revealed financial incentives for medallists at the 2024 Summer Olympics in France.

Announcing an initial squad containing a first batch of 39 members to represent Team SA in July, Hendricks said athletes who win a gold medal will be awarded R400,000 with the coach receiving R100,000.

Athletes who win silver medals will earn =R200,000 and R75,000 for their coach while the bronze medal payouts will be R75,000 and R25,000 for their coach.

“Incentives have become part and parcel of delivering Team SA,” said Hendricks adding Sascoc announced the first batch of the squad early because it has learnt from past mistakes.