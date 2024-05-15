Tiger Woods says body ‘OK’ ahead of his third PGA at Valhalla

Tiger Woods has returned to compete at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky for a third time, with this week's PGA Championship destined to land somewhere in the middle of where his first two ended.

In 2000, Woods authored one of his more memorable major titles when he outlasted Bob May in a final-round duel that included a three-hole playoff.

In a scene that has come to define Woods' unwavering determination, the 15-time major champion marched behind his long putt on the first playoff hole at Valhalla, with a pointed index finger that demanded the ball go into the hole. It obliged.

When Woods tapped in his short winning putt to seal the second consecutive of an eventual four PGA Championship titles, he offered a trademark spinning fist pump.

“It was a fun week and unbelievable moment, really,” Woods said Tuesday.

Woods touched on the passing of the torch that occurred in that 2000 event as he played his first two rounds with Nicklaus, who was competing in his final PGA Championship. Nicklaus failed to make the cut.