Blast from the past : New Zealand Cavaliers level the series as they beat the Boks in Durban
Today in SA sport history: May 17
16 May 2024 - 21:44
1969 — Soweto-based Joe “Green Cobra” Gumede makes his professional debut, beating Ben Lehoko over four rounds in Sharpeville. Gumede won the black versions of the South African bantamweight and featherweight titles and beat top fighters like Anthony Sithole and Bashew Sibaca along the way. In 1973 he was employed as a sparring partner to assist Arnold Taylor before he won the WBA bantamweight crown. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.