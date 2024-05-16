Sport

Blast from the past : New Zealand Cavaliers level the series as they beat the Boks in Durban

Today in SA sport history: May 17

16 May 2024 - 21:44
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1969 — Soweto-based Joe “Green Cobra” Gumede makes his professional debut, beating Ben Lehoko over four rounds in Sharpeville. Gumede won the black versions of the  South African bantamweight and featherweight titles and beat top fighters like Anthony Sithole and Bashew Sibaca along the way. In 1973 he was employed as a sparring partner to assist Arnold Taylor before he won the WBA bantamweight crown. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Broos names Foster in Bafana provisional squad, no place for Mabasa Soccer
  2. ‘Relationship was strained’: Rickelton on World Cup call ahead of Van der Dussen Cricket
  3. Mokwena says his record-breaking Sundowns will be long remembered Soccer
  4. ‘Iron Mike’ Tyson gives warning to Jake Paul ahead of July fight Sport
  5. Orlando Pirates warn players, launch internal probe over betting video Soccer

Latest Videos

President Ramaphosa visits the George building site collapse, offers sympathy
'Doctors don't listen to the doomsayers! Stay in SA': Health minister on the NHI