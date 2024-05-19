Prudence Sekgodiso sets world lead as she wins Diamond League 800m race

Prudence Sekgodiso scooped her maiden Diamond League title as she won the 800m in Marrakech in a 1min 57.26sec lifetime best that places her number one in the world so far this year.

The 22-year-old tracked Ethiopian Habitam Alemu around the second lap before bursting through into the home straight to win easily, the Ethiopian finishing in 1:57.70.

This was the first time the South African had been below 1:58.00, having set her previous 1:58.05 personal best in Pretoria in early March.

Zeney Geldenhuys ended fourth in the women’s 400m hurdles in 55.28sec and Lythe Pillay finished fourth in the men’s 400m in 44.78, the second-fastest time of his career.