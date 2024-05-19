Sport

Boxing

Sympathy for Ukraine behind Usyk’s heavyweight win, claims loser Fury

19 May 2024 - 07:31 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Oleksandr Usyk holds a Ukrainian flag as he celebrates winning the undisputed heavyweight title belt after beating Tyson Fury on a split decision for the IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO belts at Kingdom Arena.
Oleksandr Usyk holds a Ukrainian flag as he celebrates winning the undisputed heavyweight title belt after beating Tyson Fury on a split decision for the IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO belts at Kingdom Arena.
Image: Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Heavyweight Tyson Fury said sympathy for Ukraine was behind the judges' awarding a split-decision victory to Oleksandr Usyk in their heavyweight title fight on Sunday, with the Briton calling for an immediate rematch.

After cruising through the middle of the fight, Fury never recovered from a standing eight count in the ninth round, and the judges gave the fight to Usyk, making him the first undisputed heavyweight champion in almost 25 years.

“I believe I won that fight. I believe he won a few of the rounds but I won the majority of them ... His country's at war, and people are siding with the country at war, but make no mistake, I won that fight,” Fury said in a post-fight interview in the ring.

Ukraine has been fighting a Russian invasion that started more than two years ago.

“I'll be back. I've got a rematch clause,” the previously undefeated Fury added, with promoter Frank Warren saying in the ring another fight between the two was a certainty.=

“That's what the contract says. It's what he wants. It's his call, it's Tyson's call. So whatever he wants to do, it's up to him,” Warren said.

After an intriguing 12-round battle that saw both men enjoy success, plenty of boxing fans would relish the chance to see the pair go at it again, especially after Usyk managed to turn the tide.

“We'll go back to our families and I'll see him again in October. We'll go back, rest up. I believe I won the fight but I'm not going to sit and cry and make excuses. We'll run it again in October,” Fury said.

Asked if he would be prepared to face Fury again, Usyk, who did not respond directly to Fury's claim, was unequivocal.

“Yes, of course,” the 37-year-old Ukrainian said. 

READ MORE

‘Iron Mike’ Tyson gives warning to Jake Paul ahead of July fight

Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, preparing for his first professional fight since 2005, warned YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul on Monday that ...
Sport
5 days ago

Zizi Kodwa names new Boxing SA board with familiar faces to end fiasco

Sport minister Zizi Kodwa on Tuesday named the Boxing South Africa board, ending a hiatus of five months during which the professional body operated ...
Sport
5 days ago

No boxers at Paris Olympics as SA fails to send fighters to qualifiers

Team has been rocked by huge exodus of fighters to professional ranks, says Sanabo
Sport
3 days ago

Hopes of coaxing gifted, 'wayward' Luyanda Ntwanambi back into the ring

Prominent East London boxing figures have been attempting to nurse wayward boxing talent Luyanda Ntwanambi back to the ring from obscurity.
Sport
1 week ago

Boxing fraternity pays tribute to ‘great, humble’ Dingaan Thobela

Dozens of prominent boxing figures, celebrities from the music and sporting industry, and politicians paid a fitting farewell to departed champion ...
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Sundowns march on as race for second spot between Stellenbosch and Pirates goes ... Soccer
  2. ‘Relationship was strained’: Rickelton on World Cup call ahead of Van der Dussen Cricket
  3. EXPLAINER | Rugby’s law changes a storm in a scrum cap Rugby
  4. AmaZulu legend Joel Faya dies Soccer
  5. Sympathy for Ukraine behind Usyk’s heavyweight win, claims loser Fury Sport

Latest Videos

President Ramaphosa visits the George building site collapse, offers sympathy
'Doctors don't listen to the doomsayers! Stay in SA': Health minister on the NHI