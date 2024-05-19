Sport

Athletics

Victorious Akani Simbine storms to 100m world lead in windy US

19 May 2024 - 09:03
David Isaacson Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Akani Simbine celebrates after winning the men's 100m at the Diamond League meeting at Suzhou last month.
Akani Simbine celebrates after winning the men's 100m at the Diamond League meeting at Suzhou last month.
Image: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

Akani Simbine stormed to a significant 9.90 sec world lead winning the men’s 100m at the Adidas Atlanta City Games in the US on Saturday.

The South African sprinter downed Kenyan nemesis Ferdinand Omanyala convincingly as he produced his first sub-10-second performance of the season and the 40th legal sub-10 race of his career. 

This was also his fastest 100m time since the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, but making this performance even more impressive was that Simbine had to negotiate a 0.4 metre-per-second head wind, making this his career best time into an oncoming wind.

Simbine had been quicker only twice before, clocking his 9.89 and 9.84 South African records from 2016 and 2021, which were both achieved with tail winds. Even his 9.90 effort in Japan three years ago was done with a 0.9mps wind assistance. 

Omanyala, holder of the 9.77 African mark, was second in 10.00. American Kendal Williams was third in 10.05, Udodi Onwuzurike of Nigeria third in 10.12 and Ronnie Baker, the second American in the five-man field, last in 10.23.

Akani Simbine storms from behind to win eighth Diamond League title

Akani Simbine stormed back into the international frame in Shanghai on Saturday night as he downed two former world champions to win his eighth ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

Simbine’s time put him No.1 on the world list for the 100m so far this year, ahead of Williams and Christian Miller, another American, on 9.93.

Simbine has been in the top five of the world since the 2016 Rio Olympics, finishing fourth at Tokyo 2020 and at the 2019 world championships.

The only exception was last year when he was disqualified for a false start at the world championships in Budapest.

But 30-year-old Simbine, who won a Diamond League meet in China last month, is proving he is a contender for the Paris Olympics, where the 100m final is set for August 4.

World champion Noah Lyles, Olympic champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs and Botswana star Letsile Tebogo are still early in their 100m campaigns, while Jamaica’s Oblique Seville hasn’t run shorter than 200m so far.

But right now Simbine is on track. 

READ MORE

Sascoc names first batch for Olympics and cash incentives for medallists

South African Sports Confederation, Olympic and Paralympic Committee president Barry Hendricks has announced financial incentives for those who get ...
Sport
3 days ago

Perfect Pillay earns silver to secure Wayde’s first medal in eight years

Lythe Pillay delivered a brilliant final leg run to earn South Africa the men’s 4x400m silver at World Relays in Bahamas on Sunday night (Monday ...
Sport
1 week ago

Wayde van Niekerk and co win Olympic 4x400m spot at World Relays

Wayde van Niekerk and his star-studded South African 4x400m team booked their ticket to the Paris Olympics when they ended second in their heat at ...
Sport
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Sundowns march on as race for second spot between Stellenbosch and Pirates goes ... Soccer
  2. ‘Relationship was strained’: Rickelton on World Cup call ahead of Van der Dussen Cricket
  3. EXPLAINER | Rugby’s law changes a storm in a scrum cap Rugby
  4. AmaZulu legend Joel Faya dies Soccer
  5. Sympathy for Ukraine behind Usyk’s heavyweight win, claims loser Fury Sport

Latest Videos

President Ramaphosa visits the George building site collapse, offers sympathy
'Doctors don't listen to the doomsayers! Stay in SA': Health minister on the NHI