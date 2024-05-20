Schauffele finally adds some major silverware to Olympic gold

Xander Schauffele finally added some elusive silverware to his Olympic gold, shedding the title of golf's nearly man on Sunday with a dramatic birdie on the final hole to win the PGA Championship and hoist the huge Wanamaker Trophy.

A week after squandering a two-shot lead in the final round at the Wells Fargo, Schauffele took the same advantage onto the back nine at the Valhalla Golf Club but this time would not fold, holding his nerve and claiming his maiden major title with a pressure packed six-foot putt.

“I was pretty nervous,” admitted Schauffele. “I kept reading it, kept kind of panning.

“I thought, oh, my gosh, this is not what I want for a winning putt. I ended up playing it straight. Just so much relief.

“I don't really remember it lipping in, I just heard everyone roaring and I just looked up to the sky in relief.”