Nadal exits French Open in farewell-like defeat, Swiatek steams through

Rafael Nadal exited what could be his last French Open to an outpouring of love and support with a first-round defeat by Alexander Zverev, wishing to be back at Roland Garros for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

“I hope to see you again, but I don't know,” Nadal told an ecstatic crowd after his straight-sets loss on Monday.

“There's a big percentage I will not be back here but I am not 100% sure. I hope to be back on this court for the Olympics, that motivates me.”

It will the third time since his debut at Roland Garros in 2005, that Nadal, whose body has been martyred by 23 years of professional tennis and who left the tournament with a crushed foot after his record-improving 14th title two years ago, does not get to celebrate his June 3 birthday in Paris.

The French, who tend to arrive on court Philippe Chatrier fashionably late on the back of a long lunch, skipped coffee and digestif to fill the arena before the king, racket in hand as usual, stepped onto the court to deafening roars.