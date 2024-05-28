Ruud, Sabalenka light up Roland Garros after rain wreaks havoc

Casper Ruud and Aryna Sabalenka shone brightly on a cold, rainy day at the French Open on Tuesday as they moved into the second round with dominant victories but spectators at Roland Garros were largely starved of action with a long evening looming.

With the weather preventing any chance of play on the outer courts before 4pm local time, the proceedings were limited to the two main showcourts — Philippe Chatrier and Suzanne Lenglen — both of which have retractable roofs.

Twice runner-up Ruud swept aside Brazilian qualifier Felipe Alves 6-3 6-4 6-3 in a renewed bid for a maiden Grand Slam title in Paris after disappointments in the previous two years.

High on confidence after his Geneva triumph, the world number seven produced a masterclass in serving as he raced past his unheralded opponent in under two hours.

“This is one of the biggest tournaments for me and everyone every year. One of my highlights. I'm always looking forward to it. The last two years have given me so much here,” Ruud said.