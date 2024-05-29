Sport

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Mabunda, Klate expect exciting Nedbank Cup final between Sundowns & Pirates

29 May 2024 - 06:14 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO
Former Mamelodi Sundowns midfield strongman Tiyani Mabunda and Orlando Pirates winger Daine Klate on the 'Arena Sports Show' set.
Image: Arena Sports Show

In the 21st episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guests Sizwe Mabena and Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by former Mamelodi Sundowns midfield strongman Tiyani Mabunda and Orlando Pirates winger Daine Klate to preview the Nedbank Cup final.

Mabunda and Klate agree there is little to choose between the Brazilians and the Buccaneers going into this hugely anticipated clash at in Mbombela (formerly Nelspruit).

Mabunda and Klate also reflected on their successful careers in which they won trophies in the Premier Soccer League, weighed in on the struggles of Kaizer Chiefs and the standard of football and referees in the DStv Premiership. 

