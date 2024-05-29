Sport

Birkett, Lovemore, McGregor headline SA canoe champs at Roodeplaat Dam

29 May 2024 - 15:29 By Sports Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Andy Birkett at the finish after winning the 2024 Dusi Canoe Marathon (in the K2 with Matthew Fenn, not pictured) at Blue Lagoon in Durban in February.
Andy Birkett at the finish after winning the 2024 Dusi Canoe Marathon (in the K2 with Matthew Fenn, not pictured) at Blue Lagoon in Durban in February.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

A selection of South Africa's world-beating canoeists will gather at Roodeplaat Dam from June 14 to 16 to compete for national titles and places in the national team to compete at this year's World Championships later this year.

Twice world champion Andy Birkett, former under-23 world champion Hamish Lovemore and 11-time world champion Hank McGregor, all of whom are 2024 Olympics Team SA members, headline the entries for the three-day South African Canoe Marathon Championships.

The trio of former world champions will be joining the country's leading men and women paddlers aiming for selection to the South African team for the 2024 World Championships in Metkovic, Croatia, in September.

South African junior women's world champions Holly Smith and Georgia Singe headline the women's entries and are expected to be joined by former World Championship medallists Christie Mackenzie and Saskia Hockly.

Birkett and Fenn win men’s, Solms and Behn take women’s Dusi races

Andy Birkett and Matthew Fenn and Abby Solms and Jessica Behn did exactly what was expected on Saturday and duly wrapped up their 2024 Dusi Canoe ...
Sport
3 months ago

The South African championships will cater for all age groups from U-8s in the guppy classes up to the Masters and grandmasters in K1s and K2s.

The junior K1 and elite short-course racing take place on Friday June 14. Elite and senior age group competitors will compete in K1s over full marathon distances on Saturday June 15 along with the junior K2s. Sunday will see the K2 elite racing and senior age groups.

Organised by the Gauteng Canoe Union and Dabulamanzi Canoe Club, with sponsorship from Euro Steel, Bamboo Warehouse, and Stroke2Max, the event is set to attract a large audience and will also feature live streaming via SuperSport's online channels.

Athletes wishing to register can find all necessary information on the Canoe SA web portal.

Canoeing SA

READ MORE

Sascoc names first batch for Olympics and cash incentives for medallists

South African Sports Confederation, Olympic and Paralympic Committee president Barry Hendricks has announced financial incentives for those who get ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Paddling star Bridgitte Hartley retires from sprints, pushes for distance

Bridgitte Hartley, who won SA’s only Olympic canoeing medal in the most dramatic fashion at London 2012, has retired from sprint racing, Canoeing SA ...
Sport
1 year ago

Smith, Baxter settle for fourth at World Cup, but it’s a good omen for Olympics

Unlucky John Smith and Chris Baxter were edged off the podium at the World Cup II regatta in Lucerne on Sunday morning, being pushed out of the men’s ...
Sport
3 days ago

SA rowers lose out in Olympic battle, now for ‘Spartacus’ fight-off for Games

South Africa’s rowers were handed a double dose of pain in Lucerne on Tuesday as both the women’s double sculls and men’s four failed to qualify for ...
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Heartbreak for Mosimane in Saudi as Abha Club relegated on final day Soccer
  2. Pitso ‘proud of how the players fought to the end’ in Abha relegation Soccer
  3. ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Mabunda, Klate expect exciting Sundowns-Pirates final Sport
  4. Spanish court orders Fifa, Uefa to halt opposition to Super League Soccer
  5. Days before Champions League final are to enjoy: Madrid boss Ancelotti Soccer

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...