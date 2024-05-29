A selection of South Africa's world-beating canoeists will gather at Roodeplaat Dam from June 14 to 16 to compete for national titles and places in the national team to compete at this year's World Championships later this year.
Twice world champion Andy Birkett, former under-23 world champion Hamish Lovemore and 11-time world champion Hank McGregor, all of whom are 2024 Olympics Team SA members, headline the entries for the three-day South African Canoe Marathon Championships.
The trio of former world champions will be joining the country's leading men and women paddlers aiming for selection to the South African team for the 2024 World Championships in Metkovic, Croatia, in September.
South African junior women's world champions Holly Smith and Georgia Singe headline the women's entries and are expected to be joined by former World Championship medallists Christie Mackenzie and Saskia Hockly.
Birkett, Lovemore, McGregor headline SA canoe champs at Roodeplaat Dam
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
Birkett and Fenn win men’s, Solms and Behn take women’s Dusi races
The South African championships will cater for all age groups from U-8s in the guppy classes up to the Masters and grandmasters in K1s and K2s.
The junior K1 and elite short-course racing take place on Friday June 14. Elite and senior age group competitors will compete in K1s over full marathon distances on Saturday June 15 along with the junior K2s. Sunday will see the K2 elite racing and senior age groups.
Organised by the Gauteng Canoe Union and Dabulamanzi Canoe Club, with sponsorship from Euro Steel, Bamboo Warehouse, and Stroke2Max, the event is set to attract a large audience and will also feature live streaming via SuperSport's online channels.
Athletes wishing to register can find all necessary information on the Canoe SA web portal.
Canoeing SA
