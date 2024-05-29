Usyk set for Fury rematch in December
Undisputed heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk and British heavyweight Tyson Fury will meet on December 21 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in a rematch of their bout that took place earlier this month, organisers said on Wednesday.
Usyk — now the WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO champion — defeated Fury by split decision in a thrilling contest at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh to become the first undisputed heavyweight champion since the end of Lennox Lewis' reign in April 2000.
After the fight, Usyk said he would grant Fury an immediate rematch according to the clause in the fight contract.
BREAKING: Rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury confirmed for December 21st in Saudi Arabia 🚨 pic.twitter.com/RajBxtPYwa— Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) May 29, 2024
“The rematch between the undisputed champion Oleksandr Usyk and the champion Tyson Fury is now scheduled on the December 21 during Riyadh season,” Saudi entertainment head and organiser Turki Alalshikh said in a post on X.
“The world will watch another historic fight again. Our commitment to boxing fans continues. We hope you enjoy it.”
The rematch between the Undisputed Champion Oleksandr Usyk and the Champion Tyson Fury is now scheduled on the 21 of December 2024 during Riyadh Season...The world will watch another historical fight again...Our commitment to boxing fans continues...We hope you enjoy it...🥊🔥🇸🇦— TURKI ALALSHIKH (@Turki_alalshikh) May 29, 2024
Earlier this week, Fury's promoter Frank Warren said he was confident the Briton could turn things around in the rematch.
“I think he can, he believes he can,” Warren told Sky Sports.
“It was a fight of two halves, Tyson knows what he has to do and I'm sure Usyk does. Both of those guys were in an absolute war, that has taken a lot out of both of them.
“It will be interesting to see when it does happen who it has affected the most.”
Reuters