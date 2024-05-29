Sport

Usyk set for Fury rematch in December

29 May 2024 - 14:37 By Aadi Nair
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Oleksandr Usyk punches Tyson Fury in their IBF, WBA, WBC, WBO and Undisputed Heavyweight titles' fight at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on May 18 2024.
Oleksandr Usyk punches Tyson Fury in their IBF, WBA, WBC, WBO and Undisputed Heavyweight titles' fight at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on May 18 2024.
Image: Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Undisputed heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk and British heavyweight Tyson Fury will meet on December 21 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in a rematch of their bout that took place earlier this month, organisers said on Wednesday.

Usyk — now the WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO champion — defeated Fury by split decision in a thrilling contest at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh to become the first undisputed heavyweight champion since the end of Lennox Lewis' reign in April 2000.

After the fight, Usyk said he would grant Fury an immediate rematch according to the clause in the fight contract.

“The rematch between the undisputed champion Oleksandr Usyk and the champion Tyson Fury is now scheduled on the December 21 during Riyadh season,” Saudi entertainment head and organiser Turki Alalshikh said in a post on X.

“The world will watch another historic fight again. Our commitment to boxing fans continues. We hope you enjoy it.”

Earlier this week, Fury's promoter Frank Warren said he was confident the Briton could turn things around in the rematch.

“I think he can, he believes he can,” Warren told Sky Sports.

“It was a fight of two halves, Tyson knows what he has to do and I'm sure Usyk does. Both of those guys were in an absolute war, that has taken a lot out of both of them.

“It will be interesting to see when it does happen who it has affected the most.” 

Reuters

MORE:

Sympathy for Ukraine behind Usyk’s heavyweight win, claims loser Fury

Heavyweight Tyson Fury said sympathy for Ukraine was behind the judges' awarding a split-decision victory to Oleksandr Usyk in their heavyweight ...
Sport
1 week ago

Blast from the past: Hekkie Budler makes SA ring history as he wins three world titles

Today in SA sport history: May 20
Sport
1 week ago

‘Iron Mike’ Tyson gives warning to Jake Paul ahead of July fight

Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, preparing for his first professional fight since 2005, warned YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul on Monday that ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

No boxers at Paris Olympics as SA fails to send fighters to qualifiers

Team has been rocked by huge exodus of fighters to professional ranks, says Sanabo
Sport
1 week ago

Zizi Kodwa names new Boxing SA board with familiar faces to end fiasco

Sport minister Zizi Kodwa on Tuesday named the Boxing South Africa board, ending a hiatus of five months during which the professional body operated ...
Sport
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Heartbreak for Mosimane in Saudi as Abha Club relegated on final day Soccer
  2. Pitso ‘proud of how the players fought to the end’ in Abha relegation Soccer
  3. ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Mabunda, Klate expect exciting Sundowns-Pirates final Sport
  4. Spanish court orders Fifa, Uefa to halt opposition to Super League Soccer
  5. Days before Champions League final are to enjoy: Madrid boss Ancelotti Soccer

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...