Usyk set for Fury rematch in December

Undisputed heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk and British heavyweight Tyson Fury will meet on December 21 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in a rematch of their bout that took place earlier this month, organisers said on Wednesday.

Usyk — now the WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO champion — defeated Fury by split decision in a thrilling contest at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh to become the first undisputed heavyweight champion since the end of Lennox Lewis' reign in April 2000.

After the fight, Usyk said he would grant Fury an immediate rematch according to the clause in the fight contract.