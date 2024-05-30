Sport

Naomi Osaka pleased by steady progress despite French Open disappointment

30 May 2024 - 00:10 By Shrivathsa Sridhar
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Naomi Osaka of Japan in action against Iga Swiatek of Poland during their second round match on day four of the French Open at Roland Garros on May 29 2024 in Paris, France.
Naomi Osaka of Japan in action against Iga Swiatek of Poland during their second round match on day four of the French Open at Roland Garros on May 29 2024 in Paris, France.
Image: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Naomi Osaka came close to dumping top seed Iga Swiatek out of Roland Garros on Wednesday and the former world number one said she was sure the best display of her comeback season could spur her to climb into the top five again.

The 26-year-old Japanese player has slipped down the world rankings and is currently 134th, having returned to the tour in January after a 15-month break during which she had her first child, and she has endured patchy form in the last few months.

After early losses on clay in Rouen and Madrid, Osaka went on to reach the Rome fourth round, embracing her least favourite surface in a bid to succeed at Roland Garros, where she lost 7-6(1) 1-6 7-5 to Swiatek in a high-octane second-round clash.

"After I lost in Madrid, I remember asking my team if they thought I could ever be a top-five player again," Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam champion, told reporters.

"Granted, I didn't make it to the quarter-finals or the semifinals here, I feel like I'm on my way back there. For me, that's the biggest positive."

Nadal exits French Open in farewell-like defeat, Swiatek steams through

Rafael Nadal exited what could be his last French Open to an outpouring of love and support with a first-round defeat by Alexander Zverev, wishing to ...
Sport
2 days ago

Osaka squandered a match point against defending champion Swiatek at 5-3 in the decider and said she was reduced to tears afterwards but was encouraged by the progress she had made.

"Honestly, it's not the worst (feeling). I've felt worse, for sure. I cried when I got off the court but I realised I was watching Iga win this tournament last year and I was pregnant. It was just my dream to be able to play her," Osaka said.

She also looked forward to the American hardcourt swing and a return to the US Open, which she won in 2018 and 2020.

"I think I'm doing pretty well. And I'm also just trying not to be too hard on myself. I feel like I played her on her better surface. I'm a hardcourt kid, so I would love to play her on my surface and see what happens," she added.

"I also said in Australia that I'm setting myself up for September anyway."

READ MORE

Swiatek survives almighty scare to pip Osaka, Alcaraz battles past De Jong

Defending champion Iga Swiatek was pushed to the brink by fellow four-times Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka but secured a 7-6(1) 1-6 7-5 victory ...
Sport
13 hours ago

Alcaraz eases injury concerns with dominant early display at Roland Garros

Carlos Alcaraz eased into the second round of the French Open after shrugging off pre-tournament concerns about his forearm while fellow seeds Andrey ...
Sport
3 days ago

Venus Williams among sporting figures to get own Barbie doll

Seven-times Grand Slam champion Venus Williams and Australian soccer player Mary Fowler are among nine athletes to get a Barbie doll in their ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘I was off form’: Maema has no beef with Sundowns coach Mokwena Soccer
  2. Pitso ‘proud of how the players fought to the end’ in Abha relegation Soccer
  3. Medals for Coetzee, De Lange, but Chad and Lara still search for form Sport
  4. Spanish court orders Fifa, Uefa to halt opposition to Super League Soccer
  5. Usyk set for Fury rematch in December Sport

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...