Easy wins for Swiatek and young guns, furious Rublev falls at French Open

Iga Swiatek kept her cool to breeze into the French Open fourth round on another damp day at Roland Garros on Friday but the red mist descended on Andrey Rublev who raged and ranted before becoming the highest men's seed to crash out.

Carlos Alcaraz got closer to his best level after a recent arm injury by beating American Sebastian Korda 6-4 7-6(5) 6-3 while fellow Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova saw off Chloe Paquet 6-1 6-3 after a scare in the previous round.

Three-time champion Swiatek could not have asked for a more fitting venue than Court Philippe Chatrier to celebrate her 23rd birthday and the top seed from Poland gave herself the perfect gift with a 6-4 6-2 thumping of Czech Marie Bouzkova.

“I was waiting until after the match to feel that I have a birthday, because I knew that I need to focus on my work because if I would lose, it would be a total disaster,” said Swiatek, who beamed as the crowd sang to her.

“I'm happy that I won and I gave myself a present.”

Jannik Sinner also soaked up plenty of applause under the roof as the Australian Open champion dismantled Russian Pavel Kotov 6-4 6-4 6-4 while third seed Coco Gauff and eighth seed Ons Jabeur were also home and dry without too much fuss.