Marathon man Djokovic hangs on in latest ever finish at French Open

Novak Djokovic's bid for a 25th Grand Slam briefly hung by a thread on a cold and damp Saturday night at Roland Garros but the Serbian battled back for a 7-5 6-7(6) 2-6 6-3 6-0 win over Lorenzo Musetti in the latest ever French Open finish.

The reigning champion showcased the iron will that has made him one of the game's greatest players to avoid defeat in a thrilling third-round contest that got under way at 10.37pm local time on Saturday.

Some 4-1/2 hours later at 3.06am on Sunday morning, the fans who had huddled up under rugs as the 37-year-old orchestrated his superb fightback rose to their feet to lift the roof of the main showcourt.

“He played a fantastic match and came very close to victory,” Djokovic said on court.

“I was in great difficulties but thanks to your support in the fourth set, I became a different player. It was perhaps the best match I have played here.”

Djokovic recovered from an early loss of serve and went toe to toe with the Italian in the draining first set before edging in front with a crucial break in the 12th game thanks to some incredible defending.