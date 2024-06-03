Sport

Nathan’s goal with new fighter Cafu is to fulfil his world champ dream

03 June 2024 - 12:49
Top trainer Colin Nathan and his new boxer, South African and IBF international junior bantam champion Phumelela Cafu.
Image: Supplied

South African junior bantamweight champion Phumelela “The Truth” Cafu says he is ready to face fire from “some people” back home in East London for leaving Songile Matiti's Xaba Academy and joining the HotBox Gym of successful Johannesburg trainer Colin “Nomakanjani” Nathan.

“Some people are going to crucify for this, some are gonna be glad that finally I join Nathan,” said the super-talented Cafu, from Duncan Village in East London, who arrived in Johannesburg on Thursday last week.

“Some people were pushing me to join him and even my uncle said I should. I don't care what people say; I made the right decision for myself. It's my career at the end of the day.”

Cafu, undefeated after 10 fights with eight short-route wins, is rated at No.4 by the IBF, third by the WBO, seventh by the WBA, 11th by the WBC. He holds the IBF International and WBA Intercontinental belts.

Cafu said joining Nathan is something he wanted to do before he fought his first professional boxing match in 2018. That was also the year Nathan established his No Doubt Management, which produced its first world champ in Hekkie “Hexecutioner” Budler.

Cafu said his contract with Matiti expires on June 14.

“I left [Mzamo] Mapetla in 2022 and teamed up with Khangelani Jack, who trained boxers at Xaba Academy,” he said.

“Jack left and it was then that I was trained by [Miniyakhe] Sityatha and [Mnyamezeli] Sosha. There is also no bad blood between us, especially between me and Sosha.

“I am going to be trained and managed by Colin.”

Nathan's camp boasts South Africa’s only legitimate world champ in Sivenathi “The Special One” Nontshinga who holds the IBF junior-flyweight belt. Nathan said he is excited to have been joined by Cafu.

The trainer - who enjoys a cordial relationship with IBF president Darryl Peoples and top English promoter Eddie Hearn, whose Matchroom has a contractual obligation with Nontshinga - said: “My job is to fulfil his [Cafu’s] dream of becoming world champion.

“No doubt he is the best super fly in South Africa and I might have a surprise move up my sleeve for him.

“It's going to be interesting to see what happens after July 7 when Fernando Martinez and Kazuto Ioka unify for the IBF and WBO titles. Not letting anything out of the bag, but I've got something up my sleeve.

“I only speak the truth to my fighters I get behind because I always want the best for them.”

Cafu's last fight was on December 16 when he flattened Enathi “Hired Gun” Stele in 26 seconds to claim the South African belt.

