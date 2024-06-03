Nathan’s goal with new fighter Cafu is to fulfil his world champ dream

South African junior bantamweight champion Phumelela “The Truth” Cafu says he is ready to face fire from “some people” back home in East London for leaving Songile Matiti's Xaba Academy and joining the HotBox Gym of successful Johannesburg trainer Colin “Nomakanjani” Nathan.

“Some people are going to crucify for this, some are gonna be glad that finally I join Nathan,” said the super-talented Cafu, from Duncan Village in East London, who arrived in Johannesburg on Thursday last week.

“Some people were pushing me to join him and even my uncle said I should. I don't care what people say; I made the right decision for myself. It's my career at the end of the day.”

Cafu, undefeated after 10 fights with eight short-route wins, is rated at No.4 by the IBF, third by the WBO, seventh by the WBA, 11th by the WBC. He holds the IBF International and WBA Intercontinental belts.