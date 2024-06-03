Sinner, Swiatek take contrasting routes to French Open quarters

Jannik Sinner took time to get his engine going before motoring into the French Open quarterfinals while defending champion Iga Swiatek raced through on Sunday as scheduling at the Grand Slam came under scrutiny after Novak Djokovic's overnight marathon.

Second seed Sinner kept his hopes of taking Djokovic's top ranking alive with a battling 2-6 6-3 6-2 6-1 win over local favourite Corentin Moutet in front of partisan fans on Court Philippe Chatrier.

With Roland Garros still abuzz after an epic duel where Djokovic prevailed after the tournament's latest finish at just past three a.m local time, Swiatek provided a masterclass to beat Anastasia Potapova 6-0 6-0 in 40 minutes.

American Coco Gauff was not as ruthless as her Polish rival but equally efficient as she powered past Elisabetta Cocciaretto 6-1 6-2 in an hour before Wimbledon winner Marketa Vondrousova mowed down Serbian Olga Danilovic 6-4 6-2.