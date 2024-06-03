Sport

Sinner, Swiatek take contrasting routes to French Open quarters

Players criticise late starts after overnight Djokovic marathon

03 June 2024 - 08:42 By Shrivathsa Sridhar
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Jannik Sinner of Italy plays a backhand against Corentin Moutet of France in their fourth round match on day eight of the 2024 French Open at Roland Garros in Paris, France on Sunday.
Jannik Sinner of Italy plays a backhand against Corentin Moutet of France in their fourth round match on day eight of the 2024 French Open at Roland Garros in Paris, France on Sunday.
Image: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Jannik Sinner took time to get his engine going before motoring into the French Open quarterfinals while defending champion Iga Swiatek raced through on Sunday as scheduling at the Grand Slam came under scrutiny after Novak Djokovic's overnight marathon.

Second seed Sinner kept his hopes of taking Djokovic's top ranking alive with a battling 2-6 6-3 6-2 6-1 win over local favourite Corentin Moutet in front of partisan fans on Court Philippe Chatrier.

With Roland Garros still abuzz after an epic duel where Djokovic prevailed after the tournament's latest finish at just past three a.m local time, Swiatek provided a masterclass to beat Anastasia Potapova 6-0 6-0 in 40 minutes.

American Coco Gauff was not as ruthless as her Polish rival but equally efficient as she powered past Elisabetta Cocciaretto 6-1 6-2 in an hour before Wimbledon winner Marketa Vondrousova mowed down Serbian Olga Danilovic 6-4 6-2.

Ons Jabeur continued her quest to win an elusive maiden Grand Slam by taking out Danish player Clara Tauson 6-4 6-4 before breaking into a song with her fans as matches were wrapped up in double quick time.

It was a largely a similar tune on the men's side too, as third seed Carlos Alcaraz thumped Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-3 6-3 6-1 to set up a rematch of his 2023 quarterfinal with Stefanos Tsitsipas, who beat Matteo Arnaldi 3-6 7-6(4) 6-2 6-2.

“I love these kinds of matches,” Alcaraz said. “Hopefully the crowd enjoys (it) as much as I'm going to. Let's see how it's going to be.”

Alcaraz's entertaining win meant the entire day session for singles on Court Philippe Chatrier was completed in exactly four hours, 29 minutes less than Djokovic needed to defeat Italian Lorenzo Musetti in a five-setter overnight.

The late finish came under criticism as Swiatek and Gauff said that Grand Slams needed a scheduling rethink.

There were more complaints on social media as fans were left twiddling their thumbs for hours before the night session, where Sinner sent the last local hope Moutet packing.

“I was always one of the players that said that we should start a little bit earlier,” Swiatek said of the Djokovic match.

“I don't know if fans are watching these matches if they have to go to work next day when the matches are finishing at two or 3am.”

Organisers were forced to add a match on the main showcourt before Djokovic played due to rain delays.

“It's a complicated thing, but for the health and safety of the players, it would be in the sport's best interest to try to avoid those matches finishing — or starting — after a certain time,” Gauff said.

Grigor Dimitrov later showed it was never too late to break new ground, as the in-form Bulgarian 10th seed outlasted Hubert Hurkacz 7-6(5) 6-4 7-6(3) to reach his first quarterfinal at the French Open and complete his set of Grand Slam last eight appearances.

Reuters

MORE:

Easy wins for Swiatek and young guns, furious Rublev falls at French Open

Iga Swiatek kept her cool to breeze into the French Open fourth round on another damp day at Roland Garros on Friday but the red mist descended on ...
Sport
2 days ago

Marathon man Djokovic hangs on in latest ever finish at French Open

Novak Djokovic's bid for a 25th Grand Slam briefly hung by a thread on a cold and damp Saturday night at Roland Garros but the Serbian battled back ...
Sport
1 day ago

Sabalenka wins battle of besties, Gracheva makes new friends

Aryna Sabalenka overcame Paula Badosa in a testing third-round clash between best friends at the French Open yesterday on Saturday while Russian-born ...
Sport
1 day ago

Naomi Osaka pleased by steady progress despite French Open disappointment

Naomi Osaka came close to dumping top seed Iga Swiatek out of Roland Garros on Wednesday and the former world number one said she was sure the best ...
Sport
4 days ago

Djokovic up and running with victory over Herbert in Paris

Defending champion Novak Djokovic shrugged off doubts about the state of his game with a confident 6-4 7-6(3) 6-4 defeat of Pierre-Hugues Herbert in ...
Sport
5 days ago

Ruud, Sabalenka light up Roland Garros after rain wreaks havoc

Casper Ruud and Aryna Sabalenka shone brightly on a cold, rainy day at the French Open on Tuesday as they moved into the second round with dominant ...
Sport
5 days ago

Nadal exits French Open in farewell-like defeat, Swiatek steams through

Rafael Nadal exited what could be his last French Open to an outpouring of love and support with a first-round defeat by Alexander Zverev, wishing to ...
Sport
6 days ago

Alcaraz eases injury concerns with dominant early display at Roland Garros

Carlos Alcaraz eased into the second round of the French Open after shrugging off pre-tournament concerns about his forearm while fellow seeds Andrey ...
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. ‘We’re cooking’: Riveiro after Pirates claim fourth trophy in five beating ... Soccer
  2. Rabada's return a welcome boost for Proteas ahead of World Cup opener Cricket
  3. Not fair for me to compare Soweto derby to Sundowns-Pirates: Mokwena Soccer
  4. Late Mofokeng winner sees Pirates edge Sundowns to defend Nedbank Cup Soccer
  5. ‘It’s a decision I made and that’s it,’ says Broos of Mabasa not making Bafana ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...