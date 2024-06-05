Sport

Athletics

Elroy Gelant gets his ticket to Paris Olympics after marathon wait

05 June 2024 - 11:59
David Isaacson Sports reporter
Elroy Gelant winning the Langa Marathon Challenge event at the Killarney International Raceway in May 2021.
Elroy Gelant winning the Langa Marathon Challenge event at the Killarney International Raceway in May 2021.
Image: Roger Sedres/Gallo Images

Elroy Gelant’s long wait to get into the Paris Olympics is over with the veteran getting the nod for his third Games.

The 37-year-old, narrowly missing the 2hr 08min 10sec automatic qualifying time after posting a 2:08:56 best in Seville in February, had to sweat it out on the sidelines over the past three-and-a-half months waiting to find out if his position on the world rankings was high enough to book a spot.

Only 80 places were initially earmarked for the marathon races in France, but 85 runners were accepted in the end — 70 automatic qualifiers, four by world ranking and 11 through universality tickets given to countries without qualifiers.

Gelant, the second of the four world rankings qualifiers accepted, finished 33rd in the Tokyo 2020 marathon and 13th in the 5,000m final at Rio 2016. 

The Olympics allows for universality spots for countries with no qualifiers and in the case of track and field they can enter the 100m, 800m or the marathon, pushing up the total number of entrants in those events.

Injured Lara van Niekerk gives up on Paris Olympic dream

Van Niekerk gave up on her Paris Olympic dream on Saturday after a back injury forced her out of her final qualifying shot in Monaco.
Sport
3 days ago

Gelant’s inclusion gives South Africa a second man in the marathon after Stephen Mokoka, who clocked 2:06:42 in Osaka in February 2023.

He and Mokoka were part of the South African side that won the team bronze at the world half-marathon championships in Riga last year.

But Paris 2024 will be the first time since Beijing 2008 that South Africa won’t have the full contingent of three men in the 42.2km event. The Olympics allow nations to enter a maximum of three athletes in each event.

The South African women’s marathon team has three automatic qualifiers in Gerda Steyn, Cian Oldknow and Irvette van Zyl.

With the last qualifying window for track and field ending on June 30 (marathons ended on April 30), there are a few other South African athletes in line to earn Olympic spots through world rankings, notably Jo-Ane van Dyk in the women’s javelin, Kyle Blignaut in the men’s shot put and Victor Hogan in the men’s discus.

READ MORE

Akani Simbine, Prudence Sekgodiso score Diamond League double in Oslo

Akani Simbine downed a field that included Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs as he continued his 100m dominance on a wet track in Oslo on Thursday ...
Sport
5 days ago

Dune does it again in Barcelona with SA's only medal of the day

Dune Coetzee landed South Africa’s only medal on the final day of the Mare Nostrum gala in Barcelona on Thursday, finishing strongly in the 800m ...
Sport
5 days ago

Medals for Coetzee, De Lange, but Chad and Lara still search for form

Swimmers Dune Coetzee and Caitlin de Lange made the podium on the first night of the Barcelona leg of the Mare Nostrum series on Wednesday, both ...
Sport
6 days ago

Prudence Sekgodiso wins again, but her world lead gets surpassed in US

Prudence Sekgodiso notched up another international victory abroad on Saturday, winning the 800m at the Stanislas meeting at Nancy in north-eastern ...
Sport
1 week ago

Smith, Baxter settle for fourth at World Cup, but it’s a good omen for Olympics

Unlucky John Smith and Chris Baxter were edged off the podium at the World Cup II regatta in Lucerne on Sunday morning, being pushed out of the men’s ...
Sport
1 week ago

Sascoc names first batch for Olympics and cash incentives for medallists

South African Sports Confederation, Olympic and Paralympic Committee president Barry Hendricks has announced financial incentives for those who get ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

