Swiatek sees off Gauff to set up third straight French final, will meet Paolini

Defending champion Iga Swiatek took a big step towards a third successive French Open title by dismantling teary American third seed Coco Gauff 6-2 6-4 in the semifinal on Thursday to match her longest winning streak on clay.

She will meet Italian Jasmine Paolini in the final, who beat Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva in Thursday's later semifinal.

Four-time Grand Slam champion Swiatek also extended her dominance over Gauff by sealing an 11th victory in 12 meetings and will head into a Saturday showdown with either 12th seed Jasmine Paolini or 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva.

“It was intense. In the second set it was right because we were breaking each other. I was consistent with my tactics and went for it,” Swiatek said.

Defeat was a big blow for Gauff, who was beaten by Swiatek in the 2022 final as well as last year's quarterfinals, but she leaves Paris knowing that she will climb to number two in the world rankings on Monday.

“I think she's progressing a lot,” Swiatek said of the 20-year-old US Open champion.