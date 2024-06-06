Swiatek sees off Gauff to set up third straight French final, will meet Paolini
Defending champion Iga Swiatek took a big step towards a third successive French Open title by dismantling teary American third seed Coco Gauff 6-2 6-4 in the semifinal on Thursday to match her longest winning streak on clay.
She will meet Italian Jasmine Paolini in the final, who beat Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva in Thursday's later semifinal.
Four-time Grand Slam champion Swiatek also extended her dominance over Gauff by sealing an 11th victory in 12 meetings and will head into a Saturday showdown with either 12th seed Jasmine Paolini or 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva.
“It was intense. In the second set it was right because we were breaking each other. I was consistent with my tactics and went for it,” Swiatek said.
Defeat was a big blow for Gauff, who was beaten by Swiatek in the 2022 final as well as last year's quarterfinals, but she leaves Paris knowing that she will climb to number two in the world rankings on Monday.
“I think she's progressing a lot,” Swiatek said of the 20-year-old US Open champion.
The 2022 final rematch between Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek took center stage.— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 6, 2024
Highlights by @emirates#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/8Gx13Nh2Eu
“You can see by her results. Last year's US Open showed she's tough. At this age, it's obvious she's going to just grow. It's nice to see her handling everything well around her, because it's not easy.
“I'm sure we'll have plenty more intense matches at the highest level. Coco is one of the most consistent players out there.”
Swiatek drew first blood by breaking in the opening game of the contest after a forehand error by the ultra aggressive Gauff and the top-seeded Pole fought off break points in her next two service games before tightening her grip.
Having dropped the first set after an error, Gauff wiped away tears while up 2-1 in the second after an argument with the umpire over a contentious line call, but the American recovered to break her opponent for the first time.
However, Swiatek struck back immediately before holding and breaking to surge to a 4-3 lead with a powerful winner as a 20th straight victory at Roland Garros appeared in sight for the 23-year-old at her favourite hunting ground.
First Slam final feeling#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/1qEbkuMmgO— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 6, 2024
Soaking up the applause at a sun-drenched Court Philippe-Chatrier, Madrid and Rome champion Swiatek secured victory on serve and equalled her 18-match winning streak on the sport's slowest surface between Stuttgart and Warsaw in 2022.
Swiatek, who saved a match point to beat former world number one Naomi Osaka in the second round, has lost 14 games since and will be the favourite to prevail at the weekend.
“For sure something changed. I adjusted better to the court. It's not easy to play the first matches at a Grand Slam because the atmosphere is different from other tournaments,” she said.
“Against Naomi I didn't have time to get into it. She was intense from the beginning and put pressure on me. I'm happy I handled it well.
“After that the weather changed. It helps my game I feel. I just gained confidence, I would say.”
Paolini crushed Andreeva 6-3 6-1 to bulldoze her way into the final and continue Italy's Roland Garros fairy-tale.
The diminutive 28-year-old is the first Italian player to reach the final on the Paris clay since doubles partner Sara Errani in 2012, and her resounding victory came two days after compatriot Jannik Sinner made it to the last four in the men's draw, guaranteeing he would be world number one next week.
Paolini, who used her booming forehand to devastating effect on court Philippe Chatrier, will face the ultimate challenge in Iga Swiatek, after the world number one and two-time defending champion made light work of Coco Gauff in the other semifinal.
Andreeva, who had won her previous match against Paolini in Madrid in April, failed to make the most of the few opportunities she had, and made too many unforced errors to stand a chance in what was both players' first appearance in a Grand Slam semifinal.
“It was a tough match, she's playing unbelievable, she's 17 years old, she's so complete so I was a little bit nervous before the match,” said the 12th seeded Paolini who will play in the doubles semifinals on Friday.
“I lost against her one month ago so I was like, come on you have to do better, today I was nervous in the first set but then ball after ball I was getting relaxed...
“I learnt I think a little bit later than other players maybe, to dream is I think the most important thing in sport and in life, I'm happy that I could dream this moment and I don't know what to say, I'm so emotional.”
Reuters