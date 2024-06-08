Alcaraz and Zverev battle hard to set up tantalising French Open final

"Of course, Rafa Nadal dominated this tournament for 14-15 years. It's unbelievable. I wanted to put my name on that list of the Spanish players who won this tournament... (Juan Carlos) Ferrero, (Carlos) Moya, (Albert) Costa, legends of our sport.

"If I want to be one of the best players in the world, I have to be a good player in every surface, like Roger (Federer) did, Novak (Djokovic), Rafa, (Andy) Murray. The best players have had success on every surface."

Fourth seed Zverev, competing in his fourth straight semi-final in Paris, finally broke the barrier to become the second German man to reach the Roland Garros title clash in the Open Era and match Michael Stich's feat from 1996.

He also banished painful memories of a serious ankle injury in the 2022 semi-final against Nadal, while coming through tough matches this year.

"To go deep and to win a Grand Slam, you have to go through difficulties and you have to go through a lot of ups and downs," said Zverev, who won the match after Ruud was hampered by a stomach issue.

"You're not going to win a Grand Slam by winning every match in straight three sets. Some players do, like Roger, Rafa a few times, but normally to win a Grand Slam you have to go through battles. You have to come back in tough five-set matches.

"You have to come back from difficult moments... I'm happy to be in a Grand Slam final and give myself the best chance to win on Sunday."