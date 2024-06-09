Sport

Unstoppable Gerda Steyn wins Comrades No 3 in record time

09 June 2024 - 11:21 By SPORT STAFF
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Gerda Steyn winning the 2023 Comrades Marathon.
Gerda Steyn winning the 2023 Comrades Marathon.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Gerda Steyn won her third Comrades Marathon crown in Pietermaritzburg on Sunday, smashing her own up run best time as she crossed the line in an unofficial 5 hr 49 min 43 sec.

The defending champion, who broke the down run best time last year, set the previous 5:58:53 up mark in 2019.

Russian runner Alexandra Morozova, the 2022 winner, after a conservative start made a charge to finish second in 6:04:58.

US runner Courtney Olsen came from deep in the field, and sixth place just past Umlaas Road, past Camperdown, to finish in third place not far behind.

Carla Molinara just edged Nobukhosi Buhle Tshuma in a tight race at the finish for fourth place.

After the last up run in 2019 the 2020 and 2021 Comrades were cancelled due to Covid-19 and the 2022 and 2023 races were down runs due to roadworks on the N3 outside Pietermaritzburg.

Just over 20,000 runners started the ultra-marathon in 2024.

As expected South Africa's ultra-marathon sensation Steyn — running a Comrades just over a month before she competes in the Olympic Marathon in Paris on August 10 — ran strongly out front for most of the women's race, not far behind the men's leaders.

Steyn upped the pace after halfway. Before Drummond she was reportedly in 117th place overall; approaching Pietermaritzburg that had become 46th and the top 30 as she approached the finish.

With the record in sight, she sprinted into the finish at Scottsville.

For a long period past halfway Loveness Madziva was the chasing woman in second some way back. She was passed around Camperdown by Hollywood Athletic Club teammate Molinaro.

However as Pietermaritzburg neared, Olsen passed a battling Molinara. Then Morozova came through to pass Olsen.

After the last up run in 2019 the 2020 Comrades was cancelled due to Covid-19 and the 2020 and 2021 races were down runs due to roadworks on the N3 outside Pietermaritzburg.

READ MORE

Flying Dutchman Piet Wiersma wins Comrades Marathon

Dutchman Piet Wiersma proved too strong for his rivals on Polly Shortts, the last big climb of the Comrades Marathon, as he won the Up run in ...
Sport
1 hour ago

Big Comrades money shows up SA's Olympic shortfalls

Winning Comrades (up to R2m) has potential to boost her bottom line far more than an Olympic gold
Sport
12 hours ago

IN PICS | Runners hold final training session for Comrades on Durban promenade

Hundreds of Comrades Marathon runners descended on the promenade in Durban for a final training session.
Lifestyle
20 hours ago

Ex-champ Bosman tips Gerda Steyn to break her own Comrades record

Former Comrades Women’s winner Charne Bosman predicts South African long-distance queen Gerda Steyn will smash the long-standing overall record of ...
Sport
3 days ago

The 'miracle' of how Jenna Challenor returned to Comrades Marathon

Stories of runners toeing the Comrades Marathon start line with gratitude in their hearts abound.
Sport
1 day ago

Gerda Steyn rates rivals as she looks to extend her Comrades dominance

Defending champion Gerda Steyn sounded a strong warning to her rivals in Durban on Friday, saying her preparation for the Comrades Marathon on Sunday ...
Sport
1 day ago

Fordyce backs Dijana to become sixth Comrades hat-trick winner

To win the Comrades Marathon is a special feat coveted by many but achieved by few.
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Lesotho blow Bafana's group wide open with victory over Zimbabwe Soccer
  2. Former University of KZN academic Mike Cowling lines up for his 44th Comrades ... Sport
  3. Magical Miller saves Proteas from another Dutch nightmare Cricket
  4. Bay remain in pole position after drawing against Baroka in PSL playoffs Soccer
  5. Stormers bow out to fired-up Warriors Rugby

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...