Alcaraz has proudest moment, enters all-surface elite with French triumph

Carlos Alcaraz said his maiden French Open triumph on Sunday was the proudest moment of his glittering career, after the Spaniard became the youngest man to win Grand Slams on all three of the sport's surfaces after his Wimbledon and US Open titles.

The 21-year-old beat German Alexander Zverev 6-3 2-6 5-7 6-1 6-2 at Roland Garros to join an elite club that includes greats Mats Wilander, Jimmy Connors, Andre Agassi, Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

Having arrived in Paris with barely any matches under his belt due to a right forearm injury, Alcaraz said his latest achievement was all the more special.

“Obviously winning the US Open (in 2022) when I reached for the first time the number one, something that I dreamt about since I started playing tennis, getting my first Grand Slam. So it was pretty special,” Alcaraz said.

“The way I won Wimbledon (in 2023), beating Djokovic in five sets has been a great achievement for me. Right now, lifting the Roland Garros trophy, knowing everything I've been through the last month with the injuries and all, I don't know.

“Probably this is the moment I'm really proud about, because of everything I've done the last month just to be ready for this tournament with my team, a lot of talks with them. If I have to practise, if I can't practise or discuss with them.