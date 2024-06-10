Alcaraz has proudest moment, enters all-surface elite with French triumph
Carlos Alcaraz said his maiden French Open triumph on Sunday was the proudest moment of his glittering career, after the Spaniard became the youngest man to win Grand Slams on all three of the sport's surfaces after his Wimbledon and US Open titles.
The 21-year-old beat German Alexander Zverev 6-3 2-6 5-7 6-1 6-2 at Roland Garros to join an elite club that includes greats Mats Wilander, Jimmy Connors, Andre Agassi, Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic.
Having arrived in Paris with barely any matches under his belt due to a right forearm injury, Alcaraz said his latest achievement was all the more special.
“Obviously winning the US Open (in 2022) when I reached for the first time the number one, something that I dreamt about since I started playing tennis, getting my first Grand Slam. So it was pretty special,” Alcaraz said.
“The way I won Wimbledon (in 2023), beating Djokovic in five sets has been a great achievement for me. Right now, lifting the Roland Garros trophy, knowing everything I've been through the last month with the injuries and all, I don't know.
“Probably this is the moment I'm really proud about, because of everything I've done the last month just to be ready for this tournament with my team, a lot of talks with them. If I have to practise, if I can't practise or discuss with them.
“It has been really difficult for me, honestly.”
Alcaraz had withdrawn from Monte Carlo and the Barcelona Open due to the injury and though he attempted to retain his title in Madrid, going out in the quarterfinals, he also skipped the Italian Open.
“I consider myself a player who doesn't need too many matches just to get to 100%. I had a really good week here in Paris, practising with good players,” Alcaraz said.
“I felt really well playing sets, moving, hitting my shots before the tournament began. Obviously, every match that I have played, I was getting better and better.”
Alcaraz made a grand entrance into the tennis history books, becoming the youngest man to capture Grand Slams on all three surfaces.
The win may not have been a classic, but the Spaniard showed he belongs among the elite as he added a third Grand Slam crown to his impressive trophy cabinet that already has the 2022 US Open and 2023 Wimbledon titles.
Alcaraz became the seventh man to win a major on hard, grass and clay courts, a feat that eluded some of the sport's greats, including American Pete Sampras, who boasts 14 major titles, but never won at Roland Garros.
At 21 years old, Alcaraz has played in three Grand Slam finals and won them all, while for comparison, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic were in their late 20s before they mastered the sport's slowest surface.
“Since I was little kid, I was running from school to put on the TV to watch this tournament. Now I am lifting the trophy in front of all of you,” said Alcaraz, who was described by Zverev as a “Hall of Famer” in his speech.
Sunday's defeat prolonged Zverev's frustration at Grand Slams, with the German still chasing a first title despite reaching the last four eight times.
In the first men's Roland Garros final not featuring any member of the Big Three — Rafael Nadal, Djokovic and Federer — in two decades, Alcaraz and Zverev failed to impress, their lack of consistency making for a disappointing display.
Reuters