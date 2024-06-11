Roland Garros in race to finish Paris 2024 Olympic makeover

As the sun set on the French Open and Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrated Sunday's triumph a new race got under way at Roland Garros to transform the iconic red clay courts into dazzling Olympic venues in a matter of weeks.

Chosen back in 2016 to be one of the 41 sites for the Paris 2024 Olympics, Roland Garros now faces the exacting task of complying with the meticulous standards set by the International Olympic Committee and Paris 2024 organisers.

The clock is ticking, with six weeks to turn the Grand Slam tennis site into a stage worthy of the world’s biggest sporting extravaganza.

The transition will require a “clean venue,” where all distinctive Roland Garros marks are hidden and replaced by the Olympic rings and the host city’s logo.

Christophe Fagniez, deputy director-general of the French Tennis Federation overseeing the Olympics project, describes the transformation as a blend of “camouflage and exhibition.”