Scheffler able to laugh after arrest at PGA as he focuses on US Open

World number one Scottie Scheffler says he is fully focused on the US Open and picking up a sixth win of the season in Pinehurst, North Carolina, having put his arrest at the PGA Championship behind him.

Since March Scheffler has played eight events and won five, including the Masters. On two other occasions he was runner-up.

His worst result in that red hot patch was a tie for eighth at the PGA Championship in Louisville three weeks ago.

He still threatened to win the major even after he was arrested before the second round over a traffic stop involving a police officer at the entrance to the Valhalla Golf Club.

Scheffler was charged on May 17 with four counts, including felony second-degree assault on a police officer. The charges were later dropped.

Like so much else in his life the laid back American has taken everything in his stride, never losing his focus or good nature.