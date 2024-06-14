Sport

‘Life’s great’, Federer says as he launches retirement documentary

14 June 2024 - 07:30 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Roger Federer attends the "Federer: Twelve Final Days" special screening at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on June 13 2024 in London.
Roger Federer attends the "Federer: Twelve Final Days" special screening at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on June 13 2024 in London.
Image: Kate Green/Getty Images

Tennis great Roger Federer says he is enjoying dedicating his time to his family and not rushing into any big projects after his retirement nearly two years ago.

Premiering a new documentary film in London on Thursday that tracks the final days of his sporting career, the 20-times Grand Slam champion said he was very happy with his life.

"I'm definitely not bored at home. Life's great. I'm trying to be the best dad I can," said 42-year-old Federer, who has two sets of twins with his wife Mirka.

"What's next? I want to wait and see a bit. I don't want to have a million things to do right now. I want to be a good dad, a good husband, and be settled a bit more and then decide, sort of the next mega project, if you like."

Federer: Twelve Final Days captures the emotional roller-coaster of the tail end of the tennis star's career.

Alcaraz has proudest moment, enters all-surface elite with French triumph

Carlos Alcaraz said his maiden French Open triumph on Sunday was the proudest moment of his glittering career, after the Spaniard became the youngest ...
Sport
3 days ago

Initially intended as a series of home videos for his personal use, it sees Federer preparing his retirement announcement and takes audiences behind the scenes of his tearful farewell in front of his fans and former rivals at the 2022 Laver Cup in London.

Co-directed by Joe Sabia, known for his 73 Questions celebrity interviews, and Oscar-winning filmmaker Asif Kapadia, the documentary mixes candid moments, archive material and interviews with fellow tennis greats Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray.

The emotion of the two weeks took Sabia, who was given unprecedented access to the Swiss tennis star at his home and in the locker-room, by surprise.

"I wasn't expecting him to be so nervous. It was nerve-wracking watching him be so nerve-wracked because I'm just kind of there observing, not saying a thing, watching as a fly on the wall," he said.

Federer, who turns 43 in August, said he was happy to let his feelings show on screen.

"It's not like I'm crying through 1.5 hours of the film, you know? It's a tough watch, but a good one," he said.

"You see the struggles that we go through and also how vulnerable we are in many ways and how much the fans and the spotlight means to me," he said.

"It's such a beautiful moment in time that I'm curious to find out how people will like it. We'll see."

Federer: Twelve Final Days starts streaming on Prime Video on June 20. 

Roland Garros in race to finish Paris 2024 Olympic makeover

As the sun set on the French Open and Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrated Sunday's triumph a new race got underway at Roland Garros to transform the ...
Sport
2 days ago

Djokovic rocks French Open with withdrawal, Sinner will have top ranking

Novak Djokovic's French Open title defence ended with a whimper after the top seed's withdrawal due to a right knee problem while Jannik Sinner ...
Sport
1 week ago

Swiatek survives almighty scare to pip Osaka, Alcaraz battles past De Jong

Defending champion Iga Swiatek was pushed to the brink by fellow four-times Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka but secured a 7-6(1) 1-6 7-5 victory ...
Sport
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. What Broos told Bafana at halftime in stirring win against Zim Soccer
  2. How Bafana captain Williams helped give Mofokeng a grin that lit up Bloem Soccer
  3. Kaizer Chiefs might have to pay R2m or more a month to lure Mosimane Soccer
  4. Calm climes of the Caribbean provide hope for Proteas batters Cricket
  5. WATCH | Brilliant Bloemfontein shows Bafana Bafana huge support Soccer

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...