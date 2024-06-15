Sport

Some Russians make the cut for Paris Olympics but others fail vetting process

15 June 2024 - 14:06 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
People walk near the logo of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games on an official Paris 2024 store at Place de l'Opera in Paris, France, January 1, 2024.
People walk near the logo of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games on an official Paris 2024 store at Place de l'Opera in Paris, France, January 1, 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

The first batch of Russian and Belarusian athletes have been cleared to compete at next month's Paris Olympics, with a total of 25 making the cut but others failing an International Olympic Committee vetting process over the war in Ukraine, the IOC said on Saturday.

The IOC said that in some sports Russia and Belarus would have athletes to fill their allocated quotas, including road cycling and trampolining, but in others such as taekwondo no qualified athlete from either country had met eligibility criteria after vetting to be given a spot.

A total of 25 athletes from Russia and Belarus were cleared for 41 quota places and those left free will now be distributed to other countries.

In total, Russia cleared 14 athletes for 24 allocated spots, while 11 Belarusian athletes passed the process for 17 spots.

“The panel was in a position to benefit from new information from various sources, in particular official lists of athletes affiliated with sports clubs of the military and the security forces published on official websites in Russia and Belarus,” the IOC said.

Comrades queen Gerda looks for ‘inspirational story’ as she targets Olympics

For Gerda Steyn, what some might see as biting off a lot to chew winning the Two Oceans and Comrades Marathons before competing at the Olympics, she ...
Sport
5 days ago

After Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the IOC initially recommended a ban from international competitions of athletes from Russia and its ally Belarus, but it has since allowed them to qualify for the Paris Olympics as neutrals.

Each qualified athlete must undergo the vetting process by a three-member panel appointed by the IOC to make sure they meet eligibility criteria.

Not having actively supported the war in Ukraine and not having been contracted to any military or security agency are among those criteria.

The IOC has said it expects to see about 36 Russian and 22 Belarusian athletes competing as neutrals in Paris.

The maximum number, depending on qualification standards and country quotas, and which is unlikely to be reached, would be 54 and 28 respectively.

It is widely expected within the IOC that Russia will appeal against this decision at the Court of Arbitration of Sport.

MORE:

Condolences for family of teen cyclist killed in Cape Town crash

Heartfelt condolences have been conveyed to the family of a 17-year-old cyclist who died after crashing into a parked car in Sea Point, Cape Town.
News
1 day ago

Swede Aberg grabs US Open lead, DeChambeau one back

Swedish sensation Ludvig Aberg held the outright second round lead at the US Open on Friday at Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina where Bryson ...
Sport
8 hours ago

Ukraine players remind world of wartime hardship, destruction

Thirteen players from Ukraine's national team produced a video on Thursday ahead of their appearance at Euro 2024, presenting images of wartime ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Former Bafana star Bongani Zungu leaves Mamelodi Sundowns after two seasons Soccer
  2. What Broos told Bafana at halftime in stirring win against Zim Soccer
  3. Shamsi's turn to script another great escape for the Proteas Cricket
  4. Kaizer Chiefs might have to pay R2m or more a month to lure Mosimane Soccer
  5. Joburg to host Morocco 2025 Afcon qualifying draw next month Soccer

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...