Strawberries and cream at Tennis SA’s Wimbledon fan park in Fourways

Tennis South Africa (TSA) will host a Wimbledon-themed fan park at Montecasino in Fourways, Johannesburg, screening matches live from The Championships in London from July 5 to 14.
The 2024 championships run from July 1 to 14.
TSA, after announcing a multimillion-rand three-year sponsorship with American Express in March, said it will host the fan park with the international credit card company.
The Amex Tennis Town will host “up to 1,500 people per day”, with matches aired on a big screen, TSA said.
“The Amex Tennis Town aims to create a comprehensive fan zone that reimagines the traditional viewing experience by combining live Wimbledon screenings with engaging activities,” TSA said.
“A food village will provide a wide range of culinary delights including traditional favourites like strawberries and cream.
An “interactive activation area” will allow guests to engage with tennis-related activities including “photo booths, virtual reality tennis activations and tennis gaming stations”.
Tennis enthusiasts will also be able to showcase their skills on a full-size tennis court with interactive coaching lessons.
The proceeds from public ticket sales will be directed to TSA to support the American Express Tennis Development Programme in developing local communities and nurturing tennis talent.
